Centralia Police Department
DUI, Hit and Run
• At 8 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Jake A. Reinitz, 32, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail for DUI and a hit and run after he allegedly fled from the scene of a collision.
Man Tries to Pay for Meal With Foreign Currency
• At 10:35 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue that a man allegedly attempted to pay for his meal at a restaurant with foreign currency, and when he was told the restaurant didn’t accept foreign currency, he said it wasn’t his problem and left. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Bites Nurse, Security Guard
• At 1:35 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Edward E. Jerns, 32, of Chehalis, at the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and booked him into Lewis County Jail for third-degree assault after he allegedly bit a nurse and a security guard.
Hit and Run
• At 1:42 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 500 block of South Pearl Street of a hit and run. The collision was with a U.S. Postal Service van. An investigation is ongoing.
Fraudulent House Listing
• At 4:27 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1100 block of G Street that a person allegedly paid $1,800 for a deposit on a fraudulently listed house on the website Craigslist. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of Meth
• At 4:31 p.m. on Monday, police arrested David E. Pejrano Knutz, 30, of Centralia, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for possession of meth after he allegedly ran from officers during a domestic violence investigation. He was also referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief domestic violence and obstructing and resisting arrest.
• At 12:28 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested William S. Joce II, 31, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, he was found to be in possession of meth.
Man Allegedly Damages Girlfriend’s Property
• At 4:59 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Rodney T. Stewart, 36, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly damaged his girlfriend’s property
Domestic Violence
• At 5:27 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Paul L. Hurst, 63, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
• At 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Anthony P. Burleson, 24, of Centralia, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
DUI
• At 11:10 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Sidney R. Sanders, 23, of Oakville, and booked him into Lewis County Jail for driving under the influence.
Driving on a Suspended License
• At 1:29 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested and released Barbara A. Haase, 57, of Chehalis, for third-degree driving on a suspended license.
Assault
• At 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Donald C. Battin, 51, of Centralia, for fourth-degree assault.
Possession of Heroin
• At 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Shyla M. Winterholler, 38, of Centralia, and booked her into the Lewis County Jail for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, police found her to be in possession of heroin.
• At 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Rachel A. Deckert, 29, of Centralia, and booked her into Lewis County Jail on outstanding warrants. During the arrest, police found her to be in possession of heroin.
Chehalis Police Department
Stolen Vehicle Found
• At 9:45 a.m. on Friday, police received a report of a found stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 4:59 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Cy D. Woodward, 31, of Onalaska, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail for violating a no contact protection order.
Man Allegedly Swings Rifle Around on Street Corner
• At 11:30 p.m. on Friday, police received a report that a man was allegedly pointing a rifle and swinging it around at the intersection of Southwest Fifth Street and Southwest Cascade Avenue.
Dispute Between Roommates
• At 4:41 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street that one roommate had allegedly called a friend to remove all of the other roommate’s possessions from the residence.
Theft
• At 3:54 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a theft in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 1:29 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a theft in the 500 block of Southwest McFadden Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 7:39 a.m. on Monday, police received a report of a theft in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Banging on Hotel Doors
• At 5:13 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man was allegedly pounding on hotel doors looking for his girlfriend.
Custodial Assault
• At 1:29 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1200 block Southwest Pacific Avenue of custodial assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Allegedly Slaps Another Man in Wheelchair
• At 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man was slapping a man in a wheelchair in the parking lot of a store.
Assault
• At 8:25 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 100 block of North Market Boulevard of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Juvenile Assaults Teacher
• At 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested a juvenile and booked him into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center after he allegedly assaulted a teacher.
Shoplifting
• At 3:57 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Austin L. Carson, 21, of Winlock, for third-degree theft in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 183 inmates, including 155 in general population and 28 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 155 in general population, 114 were male and 41 were female. Of the 28 in WERC, 24 were male and 4 were female.
