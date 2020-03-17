Centralia Police Department
Assault
• At 9:05 a.m. on Friday, police received a report from the intersection of East Main Street and North Tower Avenue of an assault.
• At 7:06 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Tammy L. Lahde, 51, of Centralia, and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted another household member.
Hit and Run
• At 11:52 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 200 block of North Tower Avenue that a man left a bar and struck a parked vehicle before fleeing from the scene.
Burglary
• At 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 600 block of South Gold Street that a burglary had occurred within the last few days. The victim reported keys and a wallet as missing.
Theft
• At 4:39 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 100 block of West high Street of a theft of merchandise from a store. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 5:02 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 2000 block of Haviland Street of a theft of merchandise from a store. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Throws a Pot Through Business’ Window
• At 4:20 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Don K. Gonzales, 31, of Napavine, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly threw a ceramic flower pot through the window of a business.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Arrested After He Allegedly Flailed Machete At Passing Cars
• At 2:05 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Stacy D Senter, 56, a transient, at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and Interstate 5 and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement after he was allegedly swinging a machete and yelling at cars passing by.
Man Reportedly Impersonates Police
• At 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man allegedly called the store saying he was from the Chehalis Police Department and he wanted to audit the store, which would require him to come to the store and check to see if the money was counterfeit.
Hit and Run
• At 12:29 p.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run that allegedly occurred last week but wasn’t reported.
Assault
• At 11:25 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Jennifer K. Johnson, 44, of Chehalis, at the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her mother.
• At 11:03 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Student Punches Teacher
• At 11:14 a.m. on Friday, police arrested a juvenile at the 1200 block of Bishop Road and booked him into Lewis County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly punched a teacher in the face.
Trespassing
• At 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, police were asked to remove four people from a restaurant at the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after they were allegedly groping each other in front of customers.
DUI Hit and Run
• At 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Steven T. Fisher, 54, a transient, at the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest.
Theft
• At 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 700 block of South Market Boulevard of a theft from a store.
• At 5:33 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft from a store. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Finds Sleeping Bags in His Vacant Rental Property
• At 5:15 p.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 1600 block of South Market Boulevard that a man went to check on a rental property that was currently vacant and found sleeping bags on the ground but no one was in the residence.
Woman Allegedly Burns Ex-Boyfriend’s Items
• At 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 500 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue that a woman was allegedly burning items that belonged to her former boyfriend.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, theLewis County Jail has a total system population of 188 inmates, including 159 in the general population and 29 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 159 in the general population, 113 were male and 46 were female and of the 29 in WERC, 26 were male and three were female.
