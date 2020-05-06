Centralia Police Department
Obstructing Public Servant
• At 8:45 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Eliseo B. Montoya, 38, of Centralia in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on charges of obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Hit and Run
• At 1:22 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of South Silver Street that a hit and run had allegedly occurred over night.
• At 5:36 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue that a vehicle was damaged after it was parked in the area. An investigation is ongoing.
Malicious Mischief
• At 1:40 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1100 block of J Street that the window of a private residence had been damaged.
• At 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 300 block of East Oakview Avenue that a window to a vehicle was shattered by an unknown suspect.
Man Allegedly Threatens Another Man With Knife Over a Cigarette
• At 7:17 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Legrand L. Denetclaw, 39, of Centralia at the intersection of Interstate 5 and Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault after he was accused of threatening another man with a knife after a dispute over a cigarette.
Possession of Narcotics
• At 11:31 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Billy D. Powell, 49, of Centralia in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 1:36 a.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Randy A. Durham, 37, of Centralia in the 1200 block of Mellen Street after he was allegedly located at a business he was previously trespassed from.
Thefts
• At 12:06 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 400 block of Downing Road that approximately $2,500 was stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue that a new, uninstalled chandelier was stolen.
Domestic Violence
• At 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Te’lor L. Maclin, 26, of Centralia in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of assault after he allegedly assaulted a significant other and fled on foot from law enforcement. He was apprehended a short time later with no incident.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Woman Over Parking Space
• At 9:28 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Market Boulevard that a man was yelling at a woman about parking spaces and asked her “do you want a bullet in your head?”
Man Walks in Front of Traffic
• At 11:24 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way that a man was allegedly being disorderly, walking in front of traffic and punching light poles.
Hole Cut in Business’s Fence
• At 4:51 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that someone had cut a hole in the fence belonging to a business.
Bicycle Stolen
• At 9:37 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest Eighth Street that a black bicycle was stolen.
Rock Reportedly Thrown Through Woman’s Window
• At 3:59 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 15th Street that a woman was allegedly woken up from a rock being thrown through her window.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 108 inmates, including 96 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 96 in the general population, 76 were male and 20 were female and of the 12 in WERC, 11 were male and one was female.
