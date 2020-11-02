Centralia Police Department
Domestic Violence
• At 1:08 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Asia V. Arizona-Rognlin, 22, of Olympia, in the 700 block of Gold Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with a significant other.
Possession of Meth
• At 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Samantha M. Tompkins, 35, of Olympia, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Man Cited on Suspicion of Driving Without License
• At 3:38 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Cedric L. Williams, 25, of Lancaster, Texas, in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Sleeping In Dumpster Reported
• At 8:03 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard that a man was sleeping in a dumpster outside of a local business.
Man Reportedly Punches Walls, Cabinets Inside Residence
• At 12:56 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Lewis Street from a woman who alleged that her mom’s husband was punching walls and cabinets in the house and continuously told dispatch “please come here, I don’t feel safe.”
Thefts
• At 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Amanda A. Fontaine, 36, of Lacey, in the 1700 block of North National Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after she was allegedly shoplifting with another female who managed to get away.
• At 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Rachel D. Likely, 39, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 9:42 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Rebecca K. Trosper, 36, of Winlock, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Fire Reported In Front Yard
• At 8:02 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street that there was a fire in the front yard of a neighbor’s house.
Reported
• At 11:02 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northwest Prindle Street that a fight had broken out outside of a local bar. The reporting party stated that it appeared one man was the “problem” but 10 to 15 individuals were present.
Girl Reportedly Harassed By Man Who Her Mother Has Protection Order Against
• At 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that three adult males, one of which the reporting party has a protection order against, called her 9-year-old daughter on the phone and harassed her.
Three Males Reportedly Throw Rocks at House
• At 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1700 block of South Market Boulevard that three males were throwing rocks at a house that “has all the Joe Biden signs.”
Hit and Run Reported
• At 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a hit and run occurred.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary
• At 7:29 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Matthew T. Gorman, 34, of Onalaska, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 160 inmates, including 146 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 146 inmates in the general population, 113 were male and 33 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.