Chehalis Police Department
Man Reports Neighbors Stole His Cat
• At 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street from a man who alleged his neighbors stole his cat and are claiming that it is their cat.
Domestic Violence Reported
• At 9:11 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue from a man who said he was woken up by hearing a dispute from a neighboring residence through his wall where a man allegedly said to a woman that she’s lucky he didn’t have a knife.
Possession of Meth
• At 12:14 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Deago G. Perez, 21, a transient, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and referred him to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of harassment after he was allegedly threatening employees and a search subsequent to his arrest found him in possession of meth.
Man Cited Twice, a Day Apart, on Disorderly Conduct Charges
• At 3:16 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Richard A. Walton, 36, a transient, in the 1500 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• At 4:03 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Richard A. Walton, 36, a transient, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Theft
• At 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Gabriella D. Bommarito, 21, of Glenoma in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 2:48 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Eric M. Ellis, 34, of Mt. Vernon in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Centralia Police Department
Man Referred to Prosecutor’s Office for Theft, Violation of Protection Order
• At 9:40 on Monday, police referred a Centralia Man in the 1500 block of North Scheuber Road to the Lewis COunty Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of first-degree theft and three counts of a protection order violation.
Assault Reported Between Patients at Medical Facility
• At 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive that two patients allegedly assaulted each other at a medical facility. An investigation is ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 115 inmates, including 101 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 101 in the general population, 83 were male and 18 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 12 were male and two were female.
By The Chronicle Staff
