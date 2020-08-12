Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Hit and Runs Reported
• At 8:16 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a hit and run occurred the previous day.
• At 11:51 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Silver Street of a hit and run. No suspect information is known.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At 6:11 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Hunter W. Buck, 33, a transient, in the 400 block of West Main Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted another person.
Man Reports He Was Inappropriately Touched By Unknown Person Who Gave Him a Ride
• At 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1900 block of South Gold Street from a man who stated he was inappropriately touched by an unknown subject who gave him a ride.
Bicycle Reported Stolen
• At 4:46 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street that a bicycle and a flashlight were stolen.
Man Accused of Assaulting Household Member
• At 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Devin T. Pavone, 19, of Centralia, in the 200 block of North Ash Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and harassment-threaten to kill, both domestic violence offenses, as well as second-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly assaulted a household member, damaged walls, a door, a TV and a cell phone. Pavone also allegedly made threats with a firearm.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At 8:16 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Sandy M. Poitra, 48, of Pe Ell, in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly hit a man with a closed fist.
Man Reportedly Called Restaurant Staff Racial Slurs
• At 4:08 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of West Main Street a man accompanied by two women allegedly called restaurant employees racial slurs while complaining that the food was bad.
Juvenile Reportedly Spits in Stepmother’s Face
• At 10:06 p.m. on Monday, police referred a 16-year-old juvenile male in the 500 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly spit in his stepmother’s face.
Mother Accuses Neighbors of Flying Drone Near Bathroom Occupied By Her Daughter
• At 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 600 block of Southeast Washington Avenue from a woman who stated a drone being flown by her neighbor hit a bathroom window of her house, which was occupied by her daughter. The woman was concerned the drone potentially had a camera.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 4:40 p.m. on Monday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest West Street and Northwest State Street from a woman who witnessed a truck hit a pole on the train tracks and drive away.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 184 inmates, including 166 in the general population and 18 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 166 inmates in the general population, 132 were male and 34 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 16 were male and two were female.
