Centralia Police Department
DUI
• At 1 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Eloy Ortiz Gonzalez, 25, of Centralia, at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Russell Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Thefts
• At 4:09 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Mellen Street that a wallet was stolen.
• At 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue that a backpack was stolen.
Car Crash Results in Man Being Cited on Suspicion of Driving Without License
• At 4:45 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Daryl V. Whitney, 38, of Olympia, at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Johnson Road on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license after being involved in a collision.
Violation of Court Order
• At 3:08 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Teresa K. Rathbun, 56, of Centralia, in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a court order.
Car Reportedly Vandalized
• At 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Pearl Street that a car was vandalized.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 7:58 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Ham Hill Road regarding a vehicle prowl where tools were stolen from inside a vehicle.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Reportedly Runs Through Intersection Between Cars
• At 3:09 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and Northwest Louisiana Avenue from a witness who saw a man run through the intersection between cars.
Thefts
• At 12:31 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Natasha N. Rider, 25, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 5:26 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Zack J. Konoske, 27, of Rochester, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 8:28 a.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Katina L. Morrow, 47, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, police referred a Tacoma man in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of second-degree theft and attempting to elude police.
ª At 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Jeffery D. Mills, 57, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of North National Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Child Seen Inside Car With No Adults Present For Nearly Three Hours
• At 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that child appearing to be around 4 years old was found inside a car and the witness had not seen any adults present for nearly three hours.
Apparent Gunfire Reported
• At 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 17th Street from a woman who believed she heard several gunshots in the area.
Intoxicated Man Reportedly Throws Bottle at Door
• At 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street that an intoxicated man threw a bottle at a door of the house causing damage.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 161 inmates, including 145 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 145 inmates in the general population, 112 were male and 33 were female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.