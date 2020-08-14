Centralia Police Department
Motorcycle Stolen
• At 9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue that a motorcycle was stolen.
Safe and Sober Program Violation
• At 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Mark J. Bernoff, 56, of Rochester, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating provisions of the safe and sober program.
Woman Cited on Suspicion of Criminal Trespassing
• At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Tanya R. Risley, 45, of Chehalis, in the 100 block of East Cherry Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Woman Issued Summons For Allegedly Damaging Vehicle
• At 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, police issued a summons to an Oakville woman in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief after she allegedly damaged a vehicle.
Theft of Vehicle Reported
• At 6:06 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2300 block of Eureka Avenue that a vehicle was stolen.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Accused of Hitting Her Father
• At 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue from a therapist on behalf of the alleged victim stating his daughter has continuously hit him in the head.
Man Reportedly Breaks Into Mother’s Home
• At 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue from a woman who stated her son had recently broken into her home and that she has a protection order against him.
Vehicle Stolen
• At 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 2600 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue that a vehicle was stolen.
Woman Reports Online Threats
• At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1800 block of South Market Boulevard from a woman who stated she has received threats online from multiple suspects saying they will jump her if they see her in public.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Masturbating in Public
• At 2:32 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Hunter W. Buck, 33, of Centralia, in the 10 block of Southwest 8th Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure after he was reportedly found masturbating in public.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 173 inmates, including 155 in the general population and 18 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 155 inmates in the general population, 123 were male and 32 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 16 were male and two were female.
