Centralia Police Department
Damage to Vehicle Reported
• At 6:48 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of Buckner Street that a vehicle was damaged sometime during the day.
Violation of Probation
• At 7:20 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Elmer J. Hernandez Zepeda, 21, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating probation.
Possession of Meth
• At 5:06 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Amanda T. Adams, 27, of Arlington, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Woman Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Possession of Meth
• At 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, police referred a 40-year-old Centralia woman in the 1400 block of View Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Heroin
• At 1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested William P. Cotes, 24, of Olympia, and Dylan J. Higgins, 23, of Lacey, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin.
Apartment Complex Laundry Room Reportedly Burglarized
• At 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Lewis Street that the laundry room to a local apartment complex was burglarized.
Chehalis Police Department
Violation of Protection Order
• At 10:25 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Brandon L. Jones, 25, a transient, in the 700 block of North National Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Person Reportedly Threatened by Transient Man After Asking Group to Move Along
• At 1:11 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a person was threatened by a transient man after they asked a group of three transients to leave the property.
Three Transients Reportedly Get Into Physical Altercation
• At 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northwest Front Street that two men and a woman that appeared to be transients were involved in a physical altercation.
Attempted Theft of Fence Reported
• At 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 700 block of Southwest 20th Street from a person stating they believe someone attempted to steal their fencing.
Driver Reportedly Crashes Into Light Pole, Knocking it Over
• At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a driver crashed into a light pole and knocked it over.
Man Reportedly Asks to be Admitted Into Jail Because People Are Trying to Kill Him
• At 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue that a man was at the Lewis County Jail asking to be admitted because he believed people were trying to kill him.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 170 inmates, including 154 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. OF the 154 inmates in the general population, 123 were male and 31 were female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
Corrections
•••
The Chronicle seeks to be accurate and fair in all its reporting. If you find an error or believe a news item is incorrect, please call the newsroom as soon as possible at 807-8224, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.