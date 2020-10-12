Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
16-Year-Old Boy Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Assault After Hugging a 9-Year-Old Girl Despite Being Asked Not To
• At 12:23 p.m. on Friday, police referred a 16-year-old boy in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly hugged a 9-year-old girl despite the fact she asked him not to.
Man on Bike Reportedly Soliciting Drugs
• At 7:23 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man on a bike rode up to several people soliciting drugs.
Fraudulent Prescription Reported
• At 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue regarding a fraudulent prescription.
Dispute Involving Juvenile Reported
• At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Grandview Avenue regarding a 10-year-old girl that was allegedly pushing and shoving other kids in the household and wrapping a light fixture cord around her wrist and pulling wires out of the wall.
Transient Man Reportedly Starts Fire Under Chamber of Commerce Bridge
• At 3:48 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the intersection of North National Avenue and the overpass of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way that a transient man had a fire going under the overpass.
Woman Reportedly Yelling at Customers Outside of Business
• At 2:19 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman was outside of a local business yelling at customers.
Man Reportedly Locks Himself In Bathroom at Local Business
• At 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man had locked himself in the bathroom.
Theft
• At 11:29 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Jazlyn R. Herron, 27, a transient, in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Domestic Violence Dispute Reported
• At 7:17 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports in the 200 block of Southwest 11th Street that a husband and wife had gotten into a physical altercation where both sides claimed the other was the aggressor.
Centralia Police Department
Woman Referred to Prosecutor’s Office on Suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine
• At 9:50 a.m. on Friday, police referred a 39-year-old Longview woman in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
DUI
• At 11:51 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Amber L. Langworthy, 23, of Chehalis, in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• At 4:18 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Hunter G. Mallory, 20, of Centralia, at the intersection of West Pine Street and North Iron Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Juvenile Female Cited on Suspicion of Driving Without License
• At 11:19 a.m. on Friday, police issued a citation to a juvenile female at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East Bridge Street on suspicion of driving without a valid driver’s license.
Possession of Methamphetamine
• At 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Lacey J. Foster, 26, of Centralia, in the 2500 block of Borst Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested William S. Joyce II, 32, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of B Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
DUI
• At 1:57 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Elmer J. Hernandez Zepeda, 21, of Centralia, in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Illegal Mushrooms
• At 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Gilberto Yanez, 30, of Rochester, in the 1500 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possessing illegal mushrooms.
Theft
• At 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road regarding the theft of shoes from a local business.
• At 8:53 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue regarding a person shoplifting at a local business.
Burglary Reported
• At 9:52 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of South Gold Street that a building was broken into and stereo equipment was missing inside. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Woman Cited on Suspicion of Interfering With a Healthcare Facility, Criminal Trespassing
• At 4:29 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Julianna E. Dodson-Sloat, 22, of Bothell, in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road on suspicion of interfering with a healthcare facility and criminal trespassing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 183 inmates, including 169 in the general population and 14 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 169 inmates in the general population, 138 were male and 31 were female and of the 14 in WERC, all 14 were male.
