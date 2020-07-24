Centralia Police Department
Possession of Stolen Vehicle
• At 10:49 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Aunalisa D. R. Dodds, 19, of Winlock, in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Man Allegedly Tries Cashing Checks Out of Closed Account
• At 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Ronald E. Anctil Jr., 29, of Rochester, in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of unlawful issuance of bank checks after he allegedly attempted to cash checks from a bank account that was known to be closed.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue of a stolen vehicle. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Sexual Assault Report Determined to Be Unfounded Allegation
• At 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, police determined that a report of a sexual assault at a live-in medical facility in the 1300 block of Alexander Street was determined to be an unfounded allegation.
Theft
• At 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Michelle D. Henning, 50, of Centralia, in the 300 block of West Pine Street on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 8:39 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft
• At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Sherri L. Scott, 38, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Woman Reportedly Exposes Herself, Harasses Store Employees
• At 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman was exposing herself to people and harassing store employees.
Man Reportedly Seen Dancing In Parking Lot With Half-Gallon of Alcohol
• At 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Jenson T. Richards, 33, of Spokane, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of second-degree trespassing after he reportedly had a half-gallon of alcohol in his hand and was dancing between rows of the parking lot holding up traffic.
Assault
• At 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Kallie Jean Y. McDonald, 26, of Chehalis, in the 500 block of Northwest St. Helens Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after she allegedly hit a man in the face with a closed fist.
Witness Reports Two Teenagers Attempt to Break Into Blind Man’s Home
• At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of South Market Boulevard of a possible burglary in progress where a person observed two teenagers that appeared to be trying to break into the garage and through the door and windows of a neighbor’s home, who is blind.
Man Asked to Wear Face Covering at Business Attempts to Fight Employee
• At 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest State Avenue that a man who was asked to put on a face covering at a business attempted to fight an employee.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Malicious Mischief
• At 11:02 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Gary B. Strand, 28, of Chehalis, in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 168 inmates, including 148 in the general population and 20 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 148 in the general population, 124 were male and 24 were female and of the 20 in WERC, 18 were male and two were female.
