Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Criminal Trespassing
• At 12:57 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Michael A. Rowland, 37, of Toledo, in the 400 block of West Main Street on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly went on property he had already been trespassed from.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Heroin, Criminal Impersonation
• At 4:05 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Morgan E. Shelton, 21, of Centralia, in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin, criminal impersonation and an outstanding warrant.
Theft
• At 2:56 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Johnson Road that money was stolen. As of Saturday, an investigation was ongoing.
•At 11:52 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 500 block of North Pearl Street of a theft of garbage services.
• At 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Johnson Road that merchandise was stolen from a local store.
Man Issued Summons on Suspicion of Hit and Run
• At 3:34 p.m. on Friday, police issued a summons to Joseph R. Kitchen, 34, of Lacey, in the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of hit and run after he allegedly struck a vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information.
Counterfeit Money Reported
• At 6:23 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road that a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a local business.
Woman Arrested After Allegedly Giving Car ‘Test Drive’ Then Not Bringing Vehicle Back
• At 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Cassandra L. Aparicio, 35, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant after she allegedly took a car out for a “test drive” and did not bring the vehicle back.
DUI
• At 7:28 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Ricardo Rodriguez-Servellon, 18, of Centralia in the 400 block of Girard Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
• At 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Jose R. Prieto, 36, of Battle Ground, in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was allegedly involved in a two-car collision that resulted in minor injuries.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Family Member
• At 11:09 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Suellen T. Sauers, 51, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Yakima Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue of a vehicle prowl to an unlocked vehicle.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue of a hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of a local business. As of Monday, an investigation was ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Domestic Violence
• At 8:50 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Andre S. Williker, 39, of Chehalis, in the 100 block of North Market Boulevard and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
• At 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Matthew M. Heleniak, 29, of Chehalis, in the 400 block of Northeast Adams Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
• At 12:12 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Marvin E. Boyer, 66, of Missoula, Montana, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a large bag of items were stolen out of a vehicle.
Possible Violation of Protection Order Reported
• At 11:31 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from a woman in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that a neighbor she has a protection order against was standing near her car.
Physical Dispute Reported
• At 2:15 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that two men were involved in a fight.
Woman Reportedly Finds 2-Year-Old Boy With No Parents in Alleyway
• At 11:21 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest William Avenue from a woman who found a 2-year-old boy with no shoes in an alleyway with no parents present.
Reckless Driver Reported
• At 6:55 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a truck that had a tail light out, no headlights and was swerving in and out of the lane.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 6:36 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a hit and run occurred.
Car Reportedly Egged
• At 10:28 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue that eggs, butter and small containers with a “creamy drink” were thrown at a vehicle.
Man Reportedly Flashes Pistol at Couple
• At 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that a man flashed a pistol at a man and a woman, but did not point it at them.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 172 inmates, including 156 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 156 inmates in the general population, 126 were male and 30 were female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
