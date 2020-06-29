Centralia Police Department
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure, Harassment
• At 1:20 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Nicholas J. Vogel, 23, of Centralia, in the 1900 block of Johnson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure and harassment.
Juvenile Reportedly Damages Property, Referred to Prosecutor’s Office
• At 2:44 p.m. on Friday, police referred a juvenile to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office in the 300 block of Lowe Street on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief after allegedly damaging property.
Kelso Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Retail Theft
• At 1:44 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Collen E. Sansburn, 64, of Kelso, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of retail theft with special circumstances after she allegedly stole merchandise from multiple local businesses within several hours of each other.
Man Allegedly Chokes a Household Member
• At 6:27 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Frank G. Fulmer II, 32, of Centralia, in the 100 block of North Buckner Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly choked a household member.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 10:01 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Janie S. Weibling, 58, of Centralia, in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of ID Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Meth
• At 2:21 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jeremy J. Pritchard, 28, of Kelso, and Devin M. Rivard, 27, of Kalama, in the 1300 block of Lum Road and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of meth.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence Assault
• At 7:51 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Zachary D. Mitchell, 32, of Centralia, in the 3000 block of Borst Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Juvenile Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Family Member
• At 9:03 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested a juvenile male in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked him into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Transient Man Allegedly Damages Another Person’s Property
• At 2:52 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Randy A. Durham, 37, a transient, in the 100 block of West Maple Street on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly damaged property belonging to another person.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Allegedly Assaults Person In the Face
• At 1:23 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue that a man allegedly assaulted a person causing the victim to bleed from the face. The suspect reportedly took off on a BMX bike.
Man Arrested After Witness Reportedly Saw Him Stealing Items from Cars
• At 7:22 a.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Joshua P. Goble, 36, of Winlock, in the 1900 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling after he was reportedly observed going through a couple cars and taking items.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 9:31 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southeast Summit Road that papers were stolen from a man’s glove box in his car sometime overnight.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Arrested After He Allegedly Enters Home of Person Who Has Protection Order Against Him, Breaks TV
• At 2:58 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Daniel Ray Jackson, 50, of Napavine, in the 400 block of Collins Road in Toledo and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order, second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly entered the residence of a person who has a protection order against him and broke a TV.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 146 inmates, including 127 in the general population, 18 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center and one on work release. Of the 127 in the general population, 106 were male and 21 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 16 were male and two were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.