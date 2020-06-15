Centralia Police Department
Domestic Violence
• At 2:41 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Jerry E. Wilson, 25, of Centralia, in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault —domestic violence and a domestic violence protection order violation.
• At 6:26 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Davon R. McMenamy, 33, of Chehalis, in the 800 block of West Pear Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault — domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly assaulted a person he had a relationship with and damaged property.
Malicious Mischief
• At 9:14 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Michael L. Johnson, 25, of Chehalis, in the 700 block of West First Street on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 11:10 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Mark L. Spalding, 37, of Centralia, in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth. Spalding was also referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s office on suspicion of a domestic violence no- contact order violation.
• At 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Miguel A. Palermo-Vasquez in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of possession of meth.
Man Arrested After He Reportedly Dropped Heroin on Counter While Paying For Hotel Room
• At 7:09 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested William C. Hines, 37, of Tacoma, in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin after he allegedly dropped his heroin unknowingly at the counter while paying for a hotel room.
Burglary Reported
• At 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 600 block of North Pearl Avenue of a possible burglary that occurred at a residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Robbery Reported
• At 5:58 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road that two men, described as a white male and hispanic male both in their 30s, allegedly stole several pairs of shoes and forced their way out of the store before fleeing the scene.
Theft
• At 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Miranda Coppinger, 34, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Three Women Arrested and Released on Suspicion of Assault
• At 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested and released Cheryl Thatch, 36, of Auburn, Vanessa Dalit, 30, and Janelle Dalit, 34, both of Kent, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault in the 100 block of West High Street.
Man Arrested On Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana
• At 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jayson Coleman-Brock, 23, of Puyallup, in the 3000 block of Russell Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana.
Violation of a Protection Order
• At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Joshua J. Williams, 41, of Centralia, in the 20 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a protection order violation.
Several Vehicles on Tower Avenue Reportedly Vandalized
• At 7:49 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Tower Avenue that several vehicles were vandalized overnight. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Reported Stolen
• At 11:36 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest Georgia Avenue that a blue four-door Kia Spectra was stolen.
Back Window of Car Reportedly Broken, Woman’s Purse Stolen
• At 3:35 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Bishop Road that the back window of a woman’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen from the vehicle.
Theft
• At 1:26 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Randy C. Marrs, 33, and Brittany A. Marrs, 28, both of Pe Ell, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 6:57 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Sebastian F. Rangel, 25, of Rochester, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Man, Woman Accused of Retail Theft
• At 11:26 a.m. on Saturday, police referred a man and a woman, both of Hoquiam, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s office on suspicion of retail theft with special circumstances and second-degree burglary for Nikolas Miller, and criminal conspiracy to commit retail theft with special circumstances and third-degree theft for Christa Miller.
Group of Kids Allegedly Vandalize Sign
• At 5:01 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a group of three to four kids allegedly vandalized a gas station sign.
Chehalis Man Allegedly Assaults Woman
• At 6:01 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Mark E. Drouin, 31, of Chealis, in the 300 block of Northwest State Avenue on suspicion of second-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a woman.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 146 inmates, including 131 in the general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 131 in the general population, 107 were male and 24 were female and of the 15 in WERC, 12 were male and three were female.
