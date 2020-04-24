Centralia Police Department
Man, Woman Allegedly Steal Trailer
• At 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Dustin P. McLean, 24, of Centralia and Tiffanie M. Conners, 33 of Renton in the 500 block of North Rock Street and booked them into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of stealing an enclosed trailer.
Vehicle Damaged
• At 11:17 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue that a vehicle was damaged.
Woman Allegedly Interferes With Health Care Facility
• At 12:28 a.m. on Thursday, Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia was arrested in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and booked into the Lewis County Jail after allegedly trespassing and interfering with a health care facility.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of West Mellen Street of a sexual assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft
• At 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Tyler A. Jackson, 18, of Salkum in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting a speaker.
• At 11:07 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that four gas cans were stolen from the back of a truck while the owner was shopping.
Telephone Harassment
• At 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Market Street that a man was asked to switch his in-person doctor’s appointment to a virtual appointment and the man allegedly became belligerent and said he was coming in to the office anyway.
Man Allegedly Harasses Woman at Bank
• At 8:24 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man was allegedly disorderly and was telling a woman he wanted her money.
Man Allegedly Tried to Sell Used Masks On the Street
• At 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, police were advised to check on a man in the 1500 block of South Market Boulevard who was allegedly trying to sell used masks on the street.
Man Allegedly Threatens Woman
• At 10:29 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southeast Spring Street that a man and woman were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute and the man made threatening comments.
Burglary Reported
• At 5:52 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 106 inmates, including 90 in the general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 90 in the general population, 67 were male and 23 were female and of the 16 in WERC, 12 were male and four were female.
