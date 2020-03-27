Centralia Police Department
Disorderly Conduct
• At 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested and released Russell S. Edwards, 56, a transient, at the intersection of West Main Street and North Tower Avenue on suspicion of disorderly conduct after he allegedly stepped out into traffic to stop it.
Man Allegedly Spits on Grocery Clerk, Steals Items
• At 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a man in his 20s allegedly spit on a grocery clerk when she was unable to provide him with a roll of quarters and also stole several items.
Man Allegedly Assaults Family Member
• At 8:04 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Kevin G. Blosser, 39, of Centralia, in the 1400 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a family member.
Assault
• At 9:14 p.m. on Wednesday, police issued a summons to an Olympia woman in the 2800 block of Russell Road after she allegedly assaulted a family member during a dispute and fled prior to law enforcement arriving.
• At 4:54 p.m. on Thursday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man in the 1500 block of North Scheuber Road to appear on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a female.
Clothes Reportedly Stolen from Church Donation Bin
• At 8:38 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1500 block of South Gold Street that clothing items from a church’s donation bin had been stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• At 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that an adult man and woman had stolen items from the store.
Transient Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Person For Looking at Him
• At 8:41 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 900 block of Harrison Avenue that an unidentified transient male allegedly threatened to shoot a person, though no firearm was seen, for looking at him.
Man Charged With 16 Counts of Domestic Violence Protection Order Violations
• At 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested David E. Pejrano-Kuntz, 30, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on 16 counts of a domestic-violence order violation. Pejrano-Kuntz was allegedly using the Lewis County Jail phone to contact the protected person.
Hit and Run
• At 7:28 a.m. on Friday, police received a report of a hit and run at the intersection of East Maple Street and North Tower Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Allegedly Takes Firearm Transaction Record Form
• At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1700 block of North National Avenue that a man allegedly took a firearm transaction record form from an employee’s hand and left the store.
Man Says He Saw Finger, Hair Under His House
• At 1:19 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Street that a man claimed he was looking under his house and saw a finger and hair.
Assault
• At 1:59 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 100 block of North Market Boulevard of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• At 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 100 block of North Market Boulevard of a vehicle prowl. An investigation is ongoing.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 11:27 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Aaron K. Shelton, 44, of Centralia, in the 300 block of Southeast Carlesta Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail after he allegedly violated a protection order.
Theft
• At 11:08 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 3:33 p.m. police cited and released Sabastian F. Rangel, 29 of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of a theft.
Reported Vehicle Prowl
• At 9:51 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Place of a possible vehicle prowl. The reporting party alleges a woman was in the parking lot with a hanger trying to get into a vehicle.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 127 inmates, including 105 in the general population and 18 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 105 in the general population, 80 are male and 25 are female and of the 18 in WERC, 16 are male and two are female.
•••
By The Chronicle Staff
