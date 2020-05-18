Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Identity Theft Reported
• At 11:56 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of South Gold Street of a possible identity theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 12:15 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Delaware Avenue of a possible identity theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 3:07 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 900 block of F Street of a possible identity theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 3:26 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 200 block of North King Street of a possible identity theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 4:10 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 700 block of H Street of a possible identity theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 6:29 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Johnson Road of a possible identity theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 12:07 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Kirk L. Elicker, 65, of Renton in the 1800 block of Cooks Hill Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and interfering with a healthcare facility after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a local hospital.
• At 12:15 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Janie S. Weibling, 58, a transient, in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Burglaries Reported
• At 12:47 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1800 block of Juneman Street that a home was burglarized and spare keys to vehicles were reported stolen.
• At 3:06 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue that a hotel room was burglarized and a purse, keys and an iPad were reported stolen.
Man Allegedly Makes Threats With a Knife
• At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Manuel D.J. Zavala-Martinez, 35, of Centralia in the 400 block of East Pine Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on a second-degree assault charge after he allegedly made threats with a knife.
Chehalis Police Department
Family Dispute Reported
• At 2:04 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 800 block of Southwest 16th Street that a man and his grandson were reportedly involved in a physical altercation.
Thefts
• At 2:32 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Donald R. Wechsler, 34, of Centralia in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
• At 5:25 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Lacey A. Brown-Smith, 38, of Everett in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after she was allegedly caught shoplifting.
• At 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Kaitlan C. Mason, 32, of Centralia in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of theft.
Donation Bin Reportedly Ripped Open, Clothes Left Scattered on Ground
• At 6:36 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 10 block of Northeast Median Street that a donation bin in the McDonald’s parking lot was ripped open and clothes were left scattered on the ground.
Man Reportedly Chases Child on Market Boulevard
• At 11:24 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard that a woman observed a child running on Market Boulevard and a hooded man was allegedly chasing her.
Man Allegedly Assaults Woman
• At 4:53 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Jerimiah E. Glenn, 32, of Chehalis in the 100 block of Southwest 10th Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on a fourth-degree assault domestic violence charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman.
Possible Child Abuse Reported
• At 2:22 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 3rd Street of a possible child abuse incident from a man who heard two children allege that their mother had slapped them in the face.
Reported Harassment
• At 4:37 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man and a woman were allegedly being threatened by the man’s family after they had an argument.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 129 inmates, including 116 in the general population and 13 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 116 in the general population, 93 were male and 23 were female and of the 13 in WERC, 11 were male and two were female.
