Centralia Police Department
Violation of No Contact Order
• At 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Ashley L. Strobl, 31, of Centralia, on suspicion of violating a domestic violence no contact order.
DUI
• At 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Daniel J. Ewing, 59, of Centralia, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Assault
• At 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
Gatorade Bottle Allegedly Thrown Through Home’s Window
• At 9:53 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the 400 block of East Plum Street from a victim who claimed a Gatorade bottle had been thrown through the front window of the home.
Theft
• At 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released David L. Francis, 42, of Centralia, on suspicion of shoplifting from a grocery store.
• At 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 600 block of North Gold Street that a 2006 Gulfstream Cavalier travel trailer was stolen.
• At 6:07 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Robert Fraser, 38, of Longview, on suspicion of stealing alcohol from a grocery store.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Self Reports Violation of Protection Order
• At 10:38 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jennifer K. Johnson, 44, of Chehalis, at the 1000 block of Southwest 20th Street and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order after she allegedly reported herself to the police.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, police referred a Centralia man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of violating a protection order at the 200 block of Southwest 13th Street.
Animal Abuse
• At 6:46 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the 200 block of Southwest Lewis Street of animal abuse. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 7:22 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the 1500 block of North National Avenue from a person who has allegedly seen a woman lock her dog in her car instead of bringing the dog into her apartment. The reporting party claimed it has happened before.
Woman Wants Neighbor to Stop Smoking
• At 12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report at the 300 block of Southeast Washington Avenue from a woman whose neighbor allegedly continues to smoke cigarettes in her apartment while she is feeling sick and wants the neighbor to stop.
Man Punches Window of Ex-Girlfriend’s Residence
• At 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Robert I. Delgado, 28, of Chehalis, on third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly put his fist through his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window trying to break into the apartment at the 1300 block of Southeast Washington Avenue.
Reported Burglary
• At 12:23 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the 400 block of South Market Boulevard from a residence that was burglarized. The reporting party allegedly saw a man jump out of the home’s window when they arrived.
Man Allegedly Leaves His Firearm in a Business’ Bathroom
• At 12:46 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the 1900 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue from a man who believes he left his handgun in the restroom of a business. He claimed it hadn’t been turned in, nor was it in the restroom.
Verbal Dispute in Drive Through
• At 2:48 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a man and a woman allegedly getting into a verbal argument outside of their car blocking the drive through line.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 146 inmates, including 120 in the general population and 26 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 120 in the general population, 90 are male and 30 are female and of the 26 in WERC, 23 are male and three are female.
