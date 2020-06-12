Centralia Police Department
Criminal Trespassing
• At 8:09 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released William S. Cosgrove, 40, a transient, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 10:26 a.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Barry L. Richards, of Dalles, Oregon, in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Arrested Woman Allegedly Refuses to Give Her Name, Date of Birth to Police
• At 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested an unknown female in the 900 block of Ellsbury Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail as “Jane Doe” on suspicion of criminal impersonation after she allegedly provided multiple fake names and dates of birth to the police while they were trying to identify her during a criminal investigation.
Man Allegedly Breaks Into ATM, Defecates Inside Machine
• At 8:26 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Shane D. Grimes, 35, of Centralia, in the 100 block of South Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief after he was allegedly witnessed damaging an ATM by “breaking into the enclosure and defecating inside.”
Assault
• At 8:38 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Roxanne I. Chipman, 35, of Centralia, in the 500 block of Oak Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 12:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 40 block of Southeast 3rd Street that two cars were broken into overnight.
$100 Counterfeit Bill Reportedly Passed at Business
• At 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard that a $100 counterfeit bill was passed at a local business.
Protection Order Violation
• At 7:33 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Pedro P. Gomez-Mendez, 45, of Chehalis, in the 400 block of Southwest William Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a protection order violation and an outstanding warrant.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a vehicle had been hit overnight in the parking lot.
Man Allegedly Threatens to Poison Neighbor After She Reportedly Caught Him Stealing
• At 2 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that a resident made threats to a neighboring woman saying he would poison her food after she alleged that he stole bread from someone.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 121 inmates, including 106 in the general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 106 in the general population, 90 were male and 16 were female and of the 15 in WERC, 13 were male and two were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.