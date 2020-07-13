Centralia Police Department
Criminal Trespassing
• At 2:29 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Violation of Domestic Violence No Contact Order
• At 11:32 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Scott M. Hortman, 38, of Toledo, in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a domestic violence no contact order.
DUI
• At 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Edgar Corona Rangel, 33, of Centralia, at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Interstate 5 and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Man Allegedly Breaks Business’ Window, Runs From Police
• At 8:21 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested and released Jeffrey N. Davies, 52, of Lakewood, in the 1100 block of South Gold Street on suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant after he allegedly broke a business’ window and ran from police.
Theft
• At 4:08 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested and released Briana R. Thompson, 27, of Lakewood, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after she allegedly stole alcohol from a business.
Hit and Run
• At 7:44 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested and released Angela M. Zuehl, 31, of Tillamook, Oregon, in the 1000 block of North Gold Street on suspicion of hit and run-unattended after allegedly being involved in a single-vehicle collision and damaging property.
Man Issued Summons for Allegedly Assaulting Neighbor
• At 7:54 a.m. on Sunday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man in the 700 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a neighbor.
Residential Burglary Reported
• At 11:17 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 200 block of South Cedar Street that items were taken from a residence while no one was home.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Reportedly Chokes Woman In Trailer
• At 7:02 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Airport Road that a man had allegedly choked a woman in a trailer off of the Riverside Golf Course. The reporting party said the incident occurred approximately three hours prior to the report.
Jewelry Reported Stolen From Residence
• At 12:32 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue that jewelry was stolen from inside an apartment.
Firearm Reportedly Stolen Out of Vehicle
• At 3:48 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a firearm was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot.
Attempted Theft of Mail Reported
• At 5:50 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive that an unknown suspect attempted to pry open a man’s locked mailbox a couple nights ago and reportedly accessed his neighbor’s mailboxes in the morning.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary
• At 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Ryan A. Emery, 26, of Chehalis, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of second-degree burglary after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from a store he had previously been trespassed from.
Theft
• At 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Bradley G. Dubay, 26, of Chehalis, in the 1700 block of northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft
•At 12:54 a.m. on Monday, police cited and released Jeffrey N. Davies, 52, of Seattle, in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after he allegedly attempted to take several drinks and some candy.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 161 inmates, including 142 in the general population and 19 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 142 in the general population, 121 were male and 21 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 17 were male and two were female.
