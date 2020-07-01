Centralia Police Department
Man Arrested On Suspicion of Obstructing a Public Servant
• At 10:28 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Patrick R. Fansler, 39, a transient, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a public servant and for an outstanding warrant.
Display of Weapon Reported
• At 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street of a possible display of a weapon. An investigation is ongoing.
Woman Allegedly Used Another Person’s Name to Avoid Arrest
• At 10:51 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Shirley S. Becker in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation after she allegedly attempted to use another person’s name to avoid being arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Alleged No Contact Order Violations
• At 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Louie P. Call, 34, of Yakima, in the 300 block of Yew Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a domestic violence no contact order.
• At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested David E. Pejrano-Knutz, 31, of Centralia, in the 600 block of South King Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possession of Heroin
• At 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Corey L. Hughes, 27, of Chehalis, in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and for an outstanding warrant.
Man Arrested on Criminal Impersonation Charge
• At 11:02 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Jordan N. White, 24, of Chehalis, in the 2100 block of Haviland Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of criminal impersonation and an outstanding warrant.
Chehalis Police Department
Woman Cited on Suspicion of Hit and Run
• At 12:32 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Jamie D. Ayers, 21, of Chehalis in the 10 block of Southwest 12th Street on suspicion of hit and run unattended and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Steal Radio Transmitter
• At 1:11 p.m. on Monday, police cited and released Robert T. Hendrickson, 32, of Rochester in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after he allegedly attempted to steal a radio transmitter.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 3:23 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard of a hit and run.
Man Reportedly Grabbed Ex Girlfriend By the Neck, Threatened To Damage Her Car
• At 10:11 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northeast Jefferson Avenue that a man grabbed his ex girlfriend by the neck and also threatened to damage her vehicle.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Man Allegedly Assaults Woman, Threatens To Kill Her
• At 2:14 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Timothy C. Clapp, 50, a transient, in the 700 block of Champion Paul Road in Glenoma and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and harassment-death threat after he allegedly assaulted a female at a campground and threatened to kill her.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 144 inmates, including 116 in the general population, 27 in the work ethic and restitution center and one on work release. Of the 116 in the general population, 99 were male and 17 were female and of the 27 in WERC, 26 were male and one was female.
