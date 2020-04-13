Chehalis Police Department
Man’s Ex Wife Allegedly Tries to Force Her Way Into His Residence
• At 10:37 a.m. on Friday, police referred a Chehalis woman in the 1500 block of Southwest Johnson Avenue to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office after she allegedly tried to force her way into the residence and continuously pounded on the door.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 4:56 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that two males were allegedly prowling vehicles and got into a blue van.
Shoplifting, Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 5:55 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Jeramy S. Shepard, 44, of Curtis and Bobbi J. Brooke, 29, of Curtis in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after they were allegedly caught shoplifting and a subsequent search found them to be in possession of a controlled substance. Shepard and Brooke were referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charges related to the shoplifting.
Juvenile Girl Allegedly Assaults Step Parent
• At 9:27 p.m. on Friday, police referred a juvenile girl in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for charges after she allegedly assaulted a step parent.
Man Reportedly Harasses Woman Via Facebook
• At 11:51 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Southwest Johnson Avenue from a woman who said a man had been harassing and stalking her on Facebook.
Hit and Run
• At 9:59 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run that had allegedly occurred 30 minutes earlier.
Man Allegedly Assaults Woman
• At 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Thomas C. Pennypacker, 39, of Chehalis in the 1700 block of South Market Street and booked him into Lewis County Jail after he allegedly assaulted a woman
Man Reports He Believes Human Remains Are Under His House, Again
• At 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Street from a man who believes there are human remains underneath his house. The man had made the same report in March.
Wallet Stolen From Man’s Car
• At 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive that a man’s wallet had been stolen from his car.
Centralia Police Department
Driving With a Suspended License
• At 8:22 a.m. on Friday, police arrested and released Michael J. Ducette, 26, of Pe Ell on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Bandon A. Nino, 20, of Centralia in the 100 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 12:36 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Nhial C. Diing, 36, of Centralia at the intersection of South Pearl Street and South Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 3:41 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Dennis G. Hirth, 64, of Centralia in the 200 block of West Oakview Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Hit and Run
• At 10:29 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue of a hit and run collision on private property. An investigation is ongoing.
Identity Theft
• At 8:58 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Antonia Rivera, 26, of Centralia in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly provided police with someone else’s name while being stopped for a traffic violation to avoid outstanding warrants.
Possession of Heroin
• At 9:36 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Eric Cruz, 31, of Centralia, in the 400 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly in possession of heroin.
Domestic Violence
• At 11:45 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Nicole E. Saunders, 35, of Centralia in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and harassment.
Transient Man Trespasses on Railroad Tracks
• At 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Terry L. Bryan, 40, a transient, in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street and booked him into Lewis County Jail for allegedly trespassing on the BNSF railroad tracks.
Man Allegedly Runs From Police on a Traffic Stop
• At 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown man ran from police on a traffic stop at the intersection of North Pearl Street and West 4th Street.
Shoplifting
• At 11:38 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Grace E. Gamble, 35, of Olympia in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue after she was allegedly caught shoplifting.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 10:16 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Brenna M. Layton, 26, of Centralia in the 1300 block of North Pearl Street and booked her into Lewis County jail after she allegedly violated a protection order.
Possession of Meth
• At 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Thomas E. Griffith, 64, of Centralia at the intersection of West Main Street and Harrison Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Probation Violation
• At 6:59 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Manista M. Johnson, 30, of Centralia in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked her into Lewis County Jail after she allegedly violated her court ordered alcohol treatment program.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 118 inmates, including 101 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 101 in the general population, 77 were male and 24 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 14 were male and three were female.
