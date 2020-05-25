Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Prowl
• At 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road that a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Joshua L. Jensen, 31, of Pe Ell in the 1100 block of View Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence and a subsequent search found him to be in possession of heroin.
Man Allegedly Assaults Security Guard
• At 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Richard A. Nielson Jr. 41, of Tumwater in the 3500 block of Steelhammer Drive and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a security guard.
Protection Order Violation
• At 1:19 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Garrett R. Jones, 24, of Cinebar in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violation of a protection order.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Threats to Kill a Person
• At 9:23 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Brandon A. Nino, 20, of Centralia in the 100 block of East Hanson Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of making threats to kill a person.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 5:55 a.m on Saturday, police arrested Aaron C. Sprinkle, 46, of Salkum in the 100 block of South Silver Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly returned to a property he had been trespassed from previously.
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Other Person’s Property
•At 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Kazia M. Hartmann, 36, of Centralia in the 200 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of damaging property that did not belong to her.
Domestic Violence Reports
• At 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Donovan A. Hall-Boetz, 22, of Centralia in the 400 block of South Iron Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of assault.
• At 12:27 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Sarah L. Albert, 57, of Oregon in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of assault.
At 8:29 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Isabella R. Cruz, 20, of Centralia in the 400 block of North Ash Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of assault.
At 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested a juvenile female in the 500 block of South King Street and booked her into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention facility on suspicion of assault.
DUIs
At 4:27 p.m. on Saturday, police arrest Richard W. Johnson, 56, of Centralia at the intersection of Yew Street and Mellen Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
At 11:56 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Anna J. Mumford, 54, of Port Orchard at the intersection of North Tower Avenue and East First Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting People At Store He Had Been Trespassed From
At 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Eric M. Ellis, 34, a transient, in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary after being accused of assaulting people inside a store he was banned from entering.
By The Chronicle Staff
