Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run
• At 4:04 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of Fair Street and Kresky Avenue of a hit and run. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI
• At 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Johnathan C. Eidsvik, 25, of Centralia, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Vehicle Theft
• At 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the 200 block of North Pearl Street of a stolen vehicle.
Man Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
• At 3:47 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested John H. Tucker and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a police officer during an investigation.
Juvenile Crashes Scooter Into Moving Vehicle
• At 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road that a juvenile male rode his scooter into the side of a moving vehicle. The juvenile sustained minor injuries.
Man Violates Terms of Court Ordered Program
• At 6:51 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Jake A. Reinitz, 22, of Centralia, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating the provisions of a court ordered program
Driving With a Suspended License
• At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested and released Larry E. Ridgely, 42, of Centralia, at the 900 block of West First Street with a criminal citation when he was allegedly found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Assault Suspects Arrested
• At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, police referred a juvenile male to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a family member at the 100 block of Jalyn Street.
• At 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Rachel Iniguez-Vargas, 18, of Centralia, and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted a family member
Vehicle Prowl
• At 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report at the 500 block of South Tower Avenue from a victim who said a wallet was stolen from his vehicle.
Car Windshield Damaged Overnight
• At 7:02 a.m. on Monday, police received a report at the 1400 block of Windsor Avenue that the windshield of a vehicle had been damaged overnight.
Chehalis Police Department
Reported Physical Altercations
• At 12:38 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and Chamber of Commerce Way that two men were allegedly involved in a physical altercation.
• At 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the 700 block of National Avenue that at least five adults were involved in a physical altercation while a child was present.
Woman Allegedly Steal Keys to Vehicle
• At 1:46 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the 200 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that a woman had allegedly stolen car keys and was walking down the street screaming.
Man Allegedly Steals Power Tools
• At 4:36 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Mark A. White, 28, of Longview, at the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree theft after he was allegedly caught stealing power tools.
Man Allegedly Wouldn’t Let Girlfriend Leave Residence
• At 8:58 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the 2000 block of Southwest Cordoba Drive that a man wouldn’t allow his girlfriend to leave the residence while they were having an argument.
Man Allegedly Tries to Cash Forged Check
• At 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Scott R. Jones, 36, of Kelso, at the 2000 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of forgery and unlawful factoring after he was allegedly trying to deposit then cash a forged check from an ATM.
Theft
• At 8:41 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report at the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Vicious Dog
• At 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the 300 block of Northeast Washington Avenue that a dog had jumped on the fence of the residence and bit a person walking nearby.
Woman Receives Threats On Facebook
• At 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report at the 1900 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue that a woman was receiving threats on facebook from a person she had previously sold an RV to.
Two People Allegedly Provide False Statements in Car Accident
• At 8:29 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Forrest C. Swanson, 23, of Toledo at the 1500 block of North National Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and making a false statement to a public servant and Elizabeth A. Richardson, 19, of Winlock on suspicion of making a false statement to a public servant after they were in a car accident and allegedly lied about who the driver was.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 5:02 a.m. on Monday, police received a report at the 1500 block of North National Avenue of what the reporting party suspected to be a vehicle prowl.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, The Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 146 inmates, including 119 in the general population and 27 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 119 in the general population, 88 were male and 31 were female and of the 27 in WERC, 24 were male and three were female.
