CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Broken Window
• At approximately 2:05 p.m. on Jan. 29, a window was reported damaged in the 900 block of Alder Street.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• At 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a caller reported that a vehicle knocked over a stop sign at the intersection of West Summa and South Pearl streets and left the scene.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East High Street at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 29. Jacquelyn J. Bray, 22, of Elma, was arrested and released for driving with a suspended license.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of West Main and Yew streets at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue just before 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 31.
Third-Degree Assault
• Janette A. Qawasmi, 32, of Liberty Lake, was arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the 900 block of Scheuber Road and is being referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for third-degree assault.
Theft
• There was a report of shoplifting from a local business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 30.
• Just before 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 31, an attempted theft of money occurred in the 1300 block of South Gold Street. The incident is under investigation.
Vehicle Prowls
• Just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, a victim reported that a speaker was stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Jalyn Street.
• Just before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, there was a report of a vehicle being broken into in the 1100 block of South Pearl Street.
• A vehicle prowl was reported at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of North Oak Street.
• At 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, a victim reported miscellaneous items stolen from their unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Sunnyside Drive.
• Just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 31, a victim reported miscellaneous items stolen from their unlocked vehicle in the 3000 block of Russell Road.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• Just after 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 29, a caller in the 2000 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue reported that the theft of some items occurred overnight, and that the subjects left behind a machete.
• A possible shoplift was reported in the 1000 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue just before 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 29.
• A possible vehicle prowl was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 30.
• A possible theft of prescription medication was reported at noon on Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• A report of third-degree theft was made in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just after 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 30. The incident is under investigation.
Hit-and-Runs
• At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 29, a caller reported that a hit-and-run had occurred in the 10 block of Southeast Third Street sometime in the last week, and that the subject had hit a building.
• Just before 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 29, a traffic light pole with a crosswalk button at the intersection of Southwest Interstate Avenue and Southwest Parkland Drive was found to be damaged. The incident hadn’t been reported.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.
• Just after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, a caller reported that a semi-truck cut a turn too sharply in the 200 block of Southwest 10th Street and hit a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just after 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 30.
Refusal to Wear a Mask
• At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 29, a caller in the 1700 block of North National Avenue reported that a customer was refusing to wear a mask.
Vicious Dog
• Just after 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 31, a caller in the 600 block of Northeast Franklin Avenue reported a vicious dog.
The incident is under investigation.
DUI
• Gabriel C. Munoz, 41, Chehalis, was arrested at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 for driving under the influence after his vehicle hit a ditch in the 2100 block of Southwest Olympic Drive.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 187 inmates, including 141 in the general population and 46 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 112 were men and 19 were women. Of the WERC inmates, 40 were men and six were women.