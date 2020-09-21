Centralia Police Department
Violation of No Contact Order
• At 8:01 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Malcom D. McCool, 34, of California, in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order and driving with a suspended license.
BMX Bikes Reported Stolen
• At 8:27 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 200 block of North Oak Street that two BMX bikes were stolen from a garage.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 6:26 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of Yew Street and Mellen Street of a hit and run. As of Saturday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Protection Order
• At 10:44 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Karl E. Redmond, 51, of Seattle, in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was allegedly located in the same room with the protected person.
DUI
• At 7:32 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Alejandrino Reyes Abarca, 26, of Centralia, in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI after he was reportedly involved in a collision.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Cody Cummings, 18, of Centralia, in the 100 block of Virginia Drive and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and an outstanding warrant.
Hit and Run
• At 4:03 p.m. on Sunday, police sent Andrew M. Kidd, 39, of Chehalis, a citation at the intersection of South Gold Street and Fair Street on suspicion of hit and run after he allegedly fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft
• At 7:27 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Shane T. Bonagofski, 36, of Centralia, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 2:35 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1700 block of North National Avenue of a hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle.
Man Cited on Suspicion of Disorderly Conduct
• At 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Michael A. Kauer, 47, of Centralia, in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard on suspicion of disorderly conduct after he allegedly attempted to start a fight and was lying on top of a car.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Southwest William Avenue from a person who stated they witnessed a male suspect break into a vehicle.
Domestic Violence
• At 8:54 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Roque M. Jimenez-Lael, 48, of Rochester, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly punched a woman in the stomach.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 153 inmates, including 140 in the general population and 13 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 140 inmates in the general population, 115 were male and 25 were female and of the 13 in WERC, all 13 were female.
