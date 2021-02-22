CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault
• Fernando E. Mendoza, 36, of Centralia, was arrested in the 900 block of E Street at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 19 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for alleged fourth-degree assault.
• Garrett Munday, 29, of Centralia, was arrested in the 400 block of West Magnolia Street just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 21 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for alleged fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Mailbox Knocked Over
• Just before 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 19, a victim reported their mailbox in the 2000 block of Cooks Hill Road had been knocked over.
Theft
• Just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, a caller in the 600 block of South Tower Avenue reported the theft of a cell phone.
• Priscilla Scott, 27, of Tacoma, was arrested in the 1400 block of Lum Road just before 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 and booked into the Lewis County Jail on a second-degree theft charge for alleged organized retail theft with special circumstances.
• Just after 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, a theft was reported at the outlet mall in the 1300 block of Lum Road. An investigation is ongoing.
• Just after 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, a catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle in the 2600 block of Cooks Hill Road sometime during the night.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 900 block of North Tower Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• A non-injury, one-vehicle collision was reported in the 200 block of Northpark Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
No Contact Order Violation
• Michael D. Panora, 37, of California, was arrested in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for alleged violation of a no contact order.
Criminal Impersonation
• Brenton N. Klasten, 34, of Centralia, was arrested in the 1200 block of Mellen Street at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 20 for alleged criminal impersonation.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported the possible theft of packages from a residence in the 600 block of Northeast Franklin Avenue.
• Just after 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Northwest State Street.
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 100 block of Northeast Hampe Way at 5:25 a.m. on Feb. 22. The incident is under investigation.
Vehicle Prowl
• Just after 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 20, a vehicle prowl that occurred the night before was reported in the 400 block of Northwest 14th Street. Nothing was reported stolen.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 600 block of South Market Boulevard at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1600 block of South Market Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue just before 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Hit-and-Run
• Two vehicles were reportedly hit in the 300 block of Northwest Cascade Avenue at 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Leg Broken in Crash
• A driver suffered a broken right leg after they collided with a light post in the parking lot of Midway Cinema in the 100 block of Northeast Hampe Way just before 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 20 and their leg was trapped under the dash. Four people were reported in the vehicle, but there were no other reported injuries.
Possible Animal Abuse
• At 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 21, a caller at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way reported that two men were “picking up their cats and dragging them by the neck.”
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 157 inmates, including 144 in the general population and 13 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 118 were men and 26 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
If you were a victim of physical or sexual abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault, call Hope Alliance at 360-748-6601 or the Youth Advocacy Center of Lewis County at 360-623-1990.