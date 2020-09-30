Sirens
Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 11:23 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Southwest Salsbury Avenue of a hit and run to a trailer.
Renter Accuses Home Owner of Trying to Access Home Without Permission
• At 1:06 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southwest 4th Street from a home renter accusing the owner of attempting to access the home without permission.
Vehicle Prowls Reported
• At 1:44 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Southwest Kelly Avenue that documents were stolen out of a person’s car.
• At 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street of a vehicle prowl. As of Wednesday, an investigation is ongoing.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 4:07 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southeast Spring Street of a sexual assault. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Kids Seen on Roof of School Building
• At 6:22 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 2000 block of Southwest Salsbury Avenue that two kids were on the roof of Chehalis Middle School and wouldn’t get down when asked.
Woman Allegedly Attempts to Use Stolen Credit Cards
• At 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Angela A. Copeland, 45, of Chehalis, in the 500 block of South Market Boulevard and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary after she allegedly attempted to use stolen credit cards at a store she had been previously trespassed from.
Person Reports Damage to Vehicle Windows
• At 1:56 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a woman’s windshield was damaged and the window on the driver’s side door was missing.
Dispute Over Custody Issues Reported
• At 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 400 block of North National Avenue that a man and his ex-girlfriend got in a dispute over custody issues that led to a shoving match and the ex-girlfriend allegedly hitting the man over the head with her phone.
Centralia Police Department
Fence Reportedly Graffitied
• At 2:08 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of K Street that a fence was tagged with graffiti.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 4:38 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of West Pine Street that a cell phone and bank cards were stolen out of a vehicle. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Vehicle Theft Reported
• At 10:08 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road that a black Honda Accord with black rims was stolen. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Possession of Meth
• At 2:31 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Royce A. Blankenship, 52, of Centralia, at the intersection of Yew Street and West Walnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant.
Theft Reported
• At 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Lum Road of a theft from a local store.
• At 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 200 block of South Pearl Street that merchandise was stolen from a local store. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Halliday Road that a bicycle seat was stolen. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
No Contact Order Violation Reported
• At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of South Gold Street of a violation of a no contact order. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Woman Cited for Trespassing on Private Property
• At 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited and released Janie Weibling, 58, of Centralia, in the 400 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing after she allegedly trespassed onto private property.=
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 186 inmates, including 173 in general population and 13 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 173 inmates in general population, 140 were male and 33 were female and of the 13 in WERC, all 113 were male.
