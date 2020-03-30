Centralia Police Department
Counterfeit Money Reported
• At 12:57 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a person attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill. An investigation is ongoing.
Stolen Laptop
• At 7:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Wilding Street that a laptop computer was stolen.
Court Order Violation
• At 8:18 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Tammy L. Lahde, 51, of Centralia, and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a court order violation.
Assaults Reported
• At 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, police referred a 14-year-old juvenile to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office after responding to the 400 block of North Ash Street for a report of an assault against a family member.
• At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested Jacqueline L. Ayala, 41, of Centralia, and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Pizza Stolen
• At 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that pizza was stolen from a business.
Cellphone Taken
• At 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue that a cell phone was stolen.
Chehalis Police Department
Kelso Man Allegedly Steals Full Shopping Cart of Items
• At 2:11 p.m. on Friday, police referred a Kelso man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of second-degree theft for allegedly stealing a full shopping cart of merchandise in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Couple Suspected of Shoplifting
• At 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Gregory A. Freeman, 36, of Toledo, and Amy L. Johnson, 26, of Elma, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft after they were reportedly found shoplifting.
Thefts
• At 10:45 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 7:21 p.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 5:03 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the 100 block of North Market Boulevard of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 5:16 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 6:01 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Kids Seen on Roof of Business
• At 5:17 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 400 block of North Market Boulevard that at least three kids were allegedly running on the roof of a business.
Counterfeit Money
• At 1:25 p.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that an employee of a store found a counterfeit $100 bill that was used a few days ago.
Man Shoplifts, Hits Multiple Vehicles While Attempting to Escape
• At 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested John McCarver, 26, of Seattle, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, hit and run attended, hit and run unattended and third-degree driving with a suspended license after he was allegedly caught shoplifting and hit multiple vehicles while driving a U-Haul.
Man With Feces on Him Seen Walking Around Parking Lot
• At 10:32 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report from the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man with feces on him was walking around the parking lot while asking strange questions.
Group of Kids Carry Sticks on Fire Through Woods
• At 5:29 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 600 block of Southeast Dobson Court that a group of kids were allegedly carrying sticks they had lit on fire through the woods.
Man Reports What Sounds Like Physical Dispute Between Man and Woman
• At 11:02 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report at the 400 block of North Market Boulevard that man heard what sounded like a man beating a woman from the apartment above. He allegedly heard a male voice screaming, “I’m going to kill you,” and a female voice saying, “stop.”
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 121 inmates, including 101 in the general population and 20 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 101 in the general population, 76 were male and 25 were female and of the 20 in WERC, 18 were male and two were female.
•••
By The Chronicle Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.