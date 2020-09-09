Chehalis Police Department
Man Reports Being Stalked By Ex-Girlfriend
• At 8:05 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 600 block of Northeast Franklin Avenue from a man who told police he is being stalked by his ex-girlfriend.
Woman Reportedly Throws Herself Into Middle of Traffic
• At 7:36 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Market Boulevard that a woman was throwing herself into the middle of the roadway.
Woman Reports Business Loan Fraudulently Taken Out in Her Name
• At 10:29 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Southeast Adams Avenue from a woman who stated a business loan was fraudulently taken out in her name.
Man Reportedly Jumps Out of a Moving Car
• At 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue that a man jumped out of a moving vehicle.
Centralia Police Department
Domestic Violence
• At 11:03 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Louis D. Chadderton, 47, of Mossyrock, in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a person he was in a domestic relationship with.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 4:19 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Jensen Avenue that a vehicle was broken into.
Theft of Money From Bank Account Reported
• At 10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue that money was stolen from a person’s bank account. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
• At 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 3200 block of Galvin Road that fraudulent transactions were made from the alleged victim’s bank account. As of Wednesday, an investigation is ongoing.
Windows Reportedly Smashed at Business
• At 10:56 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 3500 block of Galvin Road that windows were smashed at a local business. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Violation of Probation
• At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Samantha N. Nirsch, 28, of Centralia, in the 200 block of Jefferson Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating the provisions of her probation.
Juvenile Female Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Family Members
• At 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested a juvenile female in the 1100 block of Scammon Creek Road and booked her into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Facility after allegedly making threats to kill family members.
• At 12:03 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of West Maple Street from a juvenile being exploited over explicit pictures that were exchanged via social media.
Man Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 5:10 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Howard D. Eslick, 57, of Chehalis, in the 1500 block of Sunset Way and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 147 inmates, including 136 in the general population and 11 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 136 inmates in the general population, 110 were male and 26 were female and of the 11 in WERC, all 11 were male.
