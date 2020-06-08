Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Hit and Runs Reported
• At 10:55 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue of a hit and run to a parked vehicle.
• At 10:08 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 500 block of North Gold Street of a hit and run collision. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• At 2:56 p.m. on Friday, police issued a summons to a Centralia woman in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 6:31 p.m. on Friday, police issued a summons to a man in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
DUI
• At 8:19 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Karen R. Zolenski, 49, a transient, in the 100 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence/physical control.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 10:01 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Dylan E. Pirtle, 32, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West High Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin.
• At 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Paul E. Manske, 60, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Walnut Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and several outstanding warrants.
• At 10:11 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Sebastian B.M. Sullivan, 28, of Centralia, in the 600 block of South Tower Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and heroin.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Brandon J. Parraz, 19, of Chehalis, in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road on suspicion of third-degree criminal trespassing.
Juvenile Arrested on Assault Charge
• At 12:14 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested a juvenile in the 2800 block of Russell Road and booked the juvenile into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft Suspects Cited
• At 3:46 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Cari L. Johnston, 40, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Franklin B. Alexander, 40, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Steele E. Gove, 35, of Pe Ell, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 4:43 p.m. on Friday, police received a report at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and North National Avenue of a hit and run where a driver allegedly rear ended another driver and then fled the scene.
DUI
• At 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, police arrested Michael D. McCarty, 33, of Rochester, in the 7900 block of Interstate 5 near Exit 79 and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.
Assault
• At 7:56 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Kelley L. Gibbs, 31, of Winlock, at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and Exit 79 of Interstate 5 and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 130 inmates, including 113 in the general population and 17 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 113 in the general population, 95 were male and 18 were female and of the 17 in WERC, 13 were male and four were female.
