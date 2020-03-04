Centralia Police Department
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 11:33 a.m. on Monday, police arrested Cindy L. Baughman, 49, of Olympia, at the 1400 block of South Gold Street and booked into Lewis County Jail for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and an outstanding warrant.
Juvenile Accused of Bringing Marijuana to School
• At 12:53 p.m. on Monday, police arrested a juvenile male at the 900 block of Johnson Road and booked him into Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Facility for allegedly bringing a bag of marijuana to a local school and then providing it to several other students. Several other juveniles are being referred to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for possession of marijuana.
Patient at Medical Facility Accused of Stealing Another Patient’s Coat
• At 8:35 p.m. on Monday, police cited Janie S. Weibling, 58, of Centralia, on third-degree theft at the 1800 block of Cooks Hill Road for allegedly stealing a coat that belonged to another patient and was released.
Assault Reported
• At 10 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 2000 block of Borst Avenue that a resident was assaulted by unknown subjects. The victim was allegedly not cooperative in providing a statement.
Counterfeit Money
• At 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue that a counterfeit $100 bill was used at a local store.
Minor in Possession of Liquor
• At 3:12 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Reece W. Giddings, 20, of Centralia, at the 600 block of South Tower Avenue after he was allegedly found to be intoxicated and released him with a court date for minor in possession.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Allegedly Tries to Fight Customers
• At 7:45 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man tried to fight two customers before driving off.
Threatening Voicemail
• At 10:38 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1400 block of Southwest Wilson Avenue that a woman allegedly got a voicemail threatening to “turn her in” for dumping garbage and drugs from an unknown number.
Reported Hit and Run
• At 3:05 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1700 block of North National Avenue of a hit and run.
Stolen Vehicle
• At 6:28 p.m. on Monday, a stolen black, 2005 Chevy Silverado was reported in the 10 block of Southwest William Avenue.
Man Allegedly Tries to Get Into Closed Church
• At 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 100 block of Northwest Prindle Street that a man was banging on the doors of a closed church wanting to be let in.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 300 block of Southwest Third Street and referred a man to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office for violating a probation order.
Dumpster Divers
• At 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of two male dumpster divers at the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Street.
People Reported Smoking Drugs In Parked Car
• At 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Street that people in a parked car were allegedly smoking drugs in the parking lot.
Man Accused of Stealing Electronics From Store
• At 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police cited Malcolm Garman, 27, of Centralia, on third-degree theft and released him after he allegedly stole some electronics from a store at the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 192 inmates, including 166 in general population and 26 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 166 in general population, 118 are male and 48 are female and of the 26 in WERC, 24 are male and two are female.
By The Chronicle Staff
