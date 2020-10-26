Centralia Police Department
Thefts
• At 3:59 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue that credit cards were stolen.
• At 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 100 block of South Pearl Street that a skateboard was stolen.
• At 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue of a shoplift that occurred at a local business. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Violation of Court
Ordered Probation
• At 7:01 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Elmer Hernandez Zepeda, 21, of Centralia, in the 100 block of Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a court ordered probation.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 7:52 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue of a hit and run. As of Saturday, an investigation was ongoing.
Two Men Cited After Alleged Physical Altercation
• At 3:58 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Logan J. Newland, 37, of Packwood, and Ryan J. May, 39, of Vancouver, in the 1300 block of Alexander Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief, respectively, after they allegedly got into a physical altercation and May did damage to Newland’s vehicle.
Vehicle Hit Pedestrian
• At 6:49 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West 1st Street of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision where injuries were sustained. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 6:51 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report at the intersection of Johnson Road and West Reynolds Avenue regarding sexual assault. As of Sunday, an investigation was ongoing.
Juvenile Male Arrested on Suspicion of Violating No Contact Order
• At 8:31 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested a juvenile male in the 1000 block of North Scheuber Road and booked him into the Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of violating a no contact order and an outstanding warrant.
Man Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Theft, Theft of a Motor Vehicle
• At 10:52 a.m. on Sunday, police referred a 30-year-old Centralia man in the 100 block of South Pearl Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of first-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle after he allegedly stole the victim’s car keys and then stole their vehicle.
Car Windows Reportedly Broken
• At 6:57 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road regarding car windows being broken.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Reportedly Stolen, Found the Next Day
• At 1:19 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a white Honda Civic was stolen. At 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, police were advised that the vehicle had been left in a parking lot near the location it was reportedly stolen from.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 7:57 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Nora J. Motari, 39, of Chehalis, in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Shoplifting
• At 8:29 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Jacob S. Lindstrom, 38, of Centralia, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary after he allegedly stole approximately $100 worth of tools from a store.
• At 2:03 p.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Katina L. Morrow, 47, of Napavine, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Physical Dispute Between Man, Woman Reported
• At 10 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue of a physical dispute between a man and a woman and the woman had allegedly thrown a metal sign and hit the man in the head.
Intoxicated Woman Allegedly Attacks Dog, Dog Owner
• At 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 500 block of Northwest Front Street that a person witnessed a woman that appeared to be intoxicated attack a dog and its owner.
Domestic Violence Reported
• At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 200 block of Southwest 1st Street regarding a physical dispute between a husband and wife.
Motel Owners Reportedly Threaten Guests With Baseball Bat
• At 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive that a man and a woman were threatened by the owners of a motel with a baseball bat after they asked for their deposit back. The reporting party told police they were able to get their money back and no assault occurred.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report from the intersection of Southwest Newaukum Avenue and Southwest Riverside Drive that a hit and run occurred.
• At 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a hit and run.
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1500 block of North National Avenue from a person who witnessed a vehicle prowl in progress.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 171 inmates, including 156 in the general population and 15 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 156 inmates in the general population, 122 were male and 34 were female and of the 15 in WERC, all 15 were male.
