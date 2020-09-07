Centralia Police Department
Vehicle Collision
• At 1:29 p.m. on Friday, a two-vehicle collision was reported in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.
Tablet Stolen
• At 7:50 p.m. on Friday, a tablet was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Alexander Street.
Kennewick Man Arrested on Suspicion of Threatening Hospital Staff
• At 3:23 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 900 block of South Scheuber Road in Centralia and arrested Jordan R. Odell, 30, of Kennewick, on suspicion of threatening to kill hospital staff who were treating him.
Lawnmower, Kayak Stolen
• At 1:52 p.m. on Saturday, a kayak and lawnmower were reported stolen from a garage in the 700 block of Field Avenue in Centralia.
Intoxicated Man Tries to Buy Alcohol, Breaks Shelf When Refused Service
• At 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a disorderly man in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue. The man reportedly entered a convenience store in an attempt to buy alcohol while intoxicated. When the clerk refused to serve him, the man reportedly broke a shelf and fled the scene.
Suspect Arrested on Drug Charge
• At 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Harrison Avenue and First Street and arrested Marvin Blankenship, 53, of Centralia, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.
Debit Cards Used Fraudulently
• At 7:31 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of fraud from the 500 block of West Fourth Street. A person reported their debit card was used at an ATM without their permission.
• At 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report of fraud from the 3000 block of Borst Avenue. A person reported their debit card was used without their permission.
Assault
• At 1:17 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 1200 block of Alder Street and arrested Carrie A. Lipf, 47, of Centralia, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
