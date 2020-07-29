Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Residential Burglary Reported
• At 4:22 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 400 block of Oak Street that a residence was burglarized and items were stolen. As of Tuesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Debit Card Reported Stolen, Fraudulently Used
• At 8:51 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 2100 block of North Tower Avenue that a debit card was stolen and fraudulently used. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Individual Reportedly Scammed Out of $2,400 Attempting to Purchase Puppy
• At 10:02 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue that an individual who was trying to purchase a puppy got scammed out of $2,400.
Person Reports Being Blackmailed With Nude Photos
• At 3:39 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 3200 block of Galvin Road that a person sent nude photos to a subject who is now requesting money or else the photos will be posted online. As of Wednesday, an investigation was ongoing.
Vehicle Versus Bicyclist Collision Reported
• At 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street that a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist occurred. The adult male bicyclist sustained minor injuries.
Business Reportedly Burglarized
• At 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue that a man stole items from the business then ran out of the employee only entrance. As of Wednesday, an investigation is pending the identification of the man from video.
Woman Spits on Nurse at Healthcare Facility
• At 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road that a Centralia woman spit on a nurse at a healthcare facility. As of Wednesday, charges were pending.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 12:31 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Northeast Hampe Way that a wallet was stolen out of a vehicle.
Bomb Threat Reported But Found to Be Unsubstantiated
• At 2:34 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a bomb threat was written in a bathroom stall of a business but after searching the building police found the threat to be unsubstantiated.
Woman Reports Her Flower Box Caught on Fire
• At 1:51 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 10 block of Northeast Harrison Avenue from a woman who stated her flower box caught fire the previous night. The woman reportedly believed it was due to smokers putting out cigarettes in the area of the flower box.
Dog Reportedly Locked in Car for About 30 Minutes
• At 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a small dog was locked in a car with no windows cracked for at least 30 minutes.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 181 inmates, including 163 in the general population and 18 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 163 in the general population, 133 were male and 30 were female and of the 18 in WERC, 16 were male and two were female.
