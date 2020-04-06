Centralia Police Department
Indecent Exposure Reported
• At 10:42 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released David M. Madrigal, 77, of Centralia, in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road after he allegedly exposed himself to multiple people.
Driving With a Suspended License
• At 2:28 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Latasha J. Burleson, 25, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Alder Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 2:53 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Roxanne I. Chipman, 35, of Centralia at the intersection of East Main Street and Railroad Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 9:31 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Jacob R. Jespersen, 25, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 4:29 a.m. on Friday, police cited and released Genaro M. Rivas Jr., 29, of Auburn, in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
• At 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Jerami J.E. Webber, 22, of Seattle in the 8200 block of Interstate 5 Northbound on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
16-Year-Old Drives With No License
• At 3:39 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released a 16-year-old male at the intersection of West 6th Street and North Pearl Street on suspicion of driving without a license.
Violation of Safe and Sober Probation Program Reported
• At 9:52 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Gordon F. Hoheisel, 54, of Rochester, in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue for allegedly violating the terms of the safe and sober probation program.
DUI
• At 6:54 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Steven N. Romero, 25, of Centralia, in the 200 block of Latona Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he was allegedly driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
Man Accused of Assaulting Hospital Worker
• At 9:39 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Gordon F. Hoheisel, 54, of Rochester, in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly assaulted a hospital worker.
Medical Supplies Reported Stolen
• At 4:56 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road that medical supplies were stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Man Concerned About Treatment Center Gatherings Amid Coronavirus
• At 9:20 a.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 100 block on Northwest Chehalis Avenue from a man who was concerned that his treatment center was still having group gatherings in a tiny room against the state’s current coronavirus regulations.
Man Says Vehicle Prowlers Took Nothing, Left Other Vehicle Registrations in His Car
• At 4:21 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue from a man who said his vehicle was prowled last night, however, nothing appeared to be stolen and the suspects left a few other vehicle registrations in his car.
Man Accused of Chasing Woman Into a Building
• At 4:31 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1200 block of Bishop Road that a man allegedly pushed his way into the building and chased a woman who was walking from her vehicle into the building
Theft
• At 3:40 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Dominique Vanmeerbeke, 36, of Centralia in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail after she allegedly attempted to steal expensive hardware items.
• At 5:48 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Amanda Barnhart, 32, of Onalaska, in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue after she allegedly stole various garden items and crashed her car trying to flee.
Vehicle Reported Stolen
• At 4:32 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 200 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue that a vehicle was allegedly stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Trespass
• At 4:28 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Richard Walton, 36, a transient, in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of trespassing.
• At 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue asking for a man who appeared to be drunk to be removed.
Domestic Violence
• At 8:11 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Kevin Shearon, 28, of Chehalis, in the 1300 block of Northwest Airport Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after an alleged physical dispute between him and a woman.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 8:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a cell phone was stolen from a vehicle.
Physical Dispute
• At 8:08 p.m. on Friday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a physical dispute between at least three people in the parking lot.
Man Allegedly Stumbles into Car, Drives Away
• At 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue that a man who appeared to have either been under the influence or having a medical problem stumbled into his vehicle and drove away.
Three Transients Allegedly Threaten to Vandalize Man’s Car
• At 12:44 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 300 block of Northwest State Avenue that three transients, two men and a woman, were allegedly arguing with a man and threatened to vandalize his car.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, The Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 115 inmates, including 96 in the general population and 19 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 96 in the general population, 72 were male and 24 were female and of the 19 in WERC, 17 were male and two were female.
