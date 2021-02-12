CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Theft
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a local residence in the 500 block of Prairie Rose Street at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A theft that was reported in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 is under investigation.
• Theft of a cell phone was reported in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Identity Theft
• Emmanuel O. Cuble, 44, of Tacoma, was arrested in the 1300 block of Lum Road just after 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 11 and booked into the Lewis County Jail for identity theft and retail theft with special circumstances after allegedly stealing from a local store and providing a false name to local law enforcement.
• At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 11, a victim in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road reported that their information was used to pay a bill. The incident is under investigation.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 2000 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 10.
• A non-injury hit-and-run in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported at 1:25 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• A hit-and-run was reported in the 10 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue just before 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 11. The incident is under investigation.
• At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 11, a caller reported a non-injury, two-vehicle collision that occurred in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue the day before.
• A hit-and-run was reported at the intersection of Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way and North National Avenue just before 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 12. The incident is under investigation.
Theft
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 10. The incident is under investigation.
• A second-degree burglary in the 1300 block of Northwest Prindle Street was reported just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 11. The incident is under investigation.
• A third-degree theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 152 inmates, including 137 in the general population and 15 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 110 were men and 27 were women. All WERC inmates were male.
