Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Criminal Trespassing
• At 12:17 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Miguel A. Palermo-Vasquez, 37, of Chehalis in the 1900 block of South Gold Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, police cited and released Shannon K. Kilgore, 51, a transient, in the 1200 block of Mellen Street on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
• At 5:41 a.m. on Sunday, police cited and released Ronald J. Gleason, 52, a transient, in the 600 block of North Tower Avenue on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Possession of Meth, Heroin
• At 8:40 p.m. on Friday, police arrested Melissa R.M. Gregg, 33, of Rochester in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and heroin.
• At 8:07 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Kristen L. Bellomy, 42, of Bremerton in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Domestic Violence
• At 12:08 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Makaila C. Lawrence, 27, of Centralia in the 800 block of L Street and booker her into the Lewis County Jail after she allegedly assaulted someone she shared a domestic relationship with.
Violation of Court Orders
• At 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Brenna M. Layton, 26, of Olympia in the 1300 block of North Pearl Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail after she allegedly violated a court order.
• At 8:25 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Daniel J. Ewing, 60, of Centralia in the 600 block of M Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail after he allegedly violated the terms of his court ordered safe and sober program.
DUI
• At 7:21 p.m. on Sunday, police arrested Lance D. Endicott, 41, of Centralia in the 1100 block of North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft
• At 1 p.m. on Friday, police cited and released Tanner D. Jacobson, 24, of Chehalis in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of shoplifting.
Group of People Allegedly Drive ATV on Baseball Field
• At 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, police received a report in the 1500 block of Rice Road that a group of 10 people, about 4 adults and several juveniles, were allegedly riding an ATV on a baseball field.
Man Allegedly Threatens to Chop Another Man’s Head Off
• At 9:36 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Parkland Drive that a man was allegedly making threats and told the reporting party he would chop his head off.
Man Allegedly Runs In and Out of Traffic
• At 4:37 p.m. on Sunday, police received a report in the 1700 block of North National Avenue that a man was running in and out of traffic on the street.
Man Allegedly Harasses Customers Outside of Store
• At 6:27 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a man was allegedly outside of the store harassing customers who walked in and asking for money.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 127 inmates, including 115 in the general population and 12 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 115 in the general population, 93 were male and 22 were female and of the 12 in WERC, ten were male and two were female.
