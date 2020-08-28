Centralia Police Department
Two Elma Men Arrested, One Booked on Assault Charge, Other Cited on Malicious Mischief
• At 3:43 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Piper D. Bradley, 38, of Elma, in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue and booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. Additionally, Jacob A. Jarvis, 39, of Elma, was arrested and released on suspicion of malicious mischief.
Woman Allegedly Assault’s Household Member
• At 6:09 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Tahnya A. Meyer, 45, of Centralia, in the 1200 block of South Tower Avenue and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault — domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted a household member.
Woman Referred to Prosecutor on Suspicion of Burglary
• At 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, police referred a 19-year-old Centralia woman in the 800 block of South Gold Street to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of second-degree burglary after she allegedly entered a home unlawfully and assaulted a person inside.
Gift Card Scam Reported
• At 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 600 block of M Street that a person was scammed out of $3,000 when a caller asked the victim to purchase gift cards then read the card information over the phone.
Possession of Meth
• At 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Theresa M. Inman, 47, of Lacey, in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Chehalis Police Department
Theft of Fuel Transfer Pump Reported
• At 3:17 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1000 block of Northwest Maryland Avenue that a fuel transfer pump was stolen.
Possession of Meth
• At 1:52 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Dustin P. McLean, 25, of Centralia, in the 300 block of West Main Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 159 inmates, including 149 in the general population and 10 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 149 inmates in the general population, 124 were male and 25 were female and of the 10 in WERC, nine were male and one was female.
By The Chronicle Staff
