Sirens
Centralia Police Department
Hit and Run Reported
• At 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 800 block of South Tower Avenue of a hit and run to an unattended vehicle that happened overnight.
Windshield Broken
• At 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 400 block of South Gold Street that a car’s windshield was broken.
Gas Line On Vehicle Cut, Gasoline Stolen
• At 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 2300 block of North Pearl Street that a car’s gas line was cut and gasoline was stolen from the vehicle.
Domestic Violence
• At 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Jason L. Anderson, 47, of Centralia, at the intersection of West 6th Street and North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-domestic violence after allegedly assaulting a family member.
• At 8:04 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Justin B. Malen, 25, of Olympia, in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after allegedly assaulting a person he had a domestic relationship with.
Assault Reported
• At 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 2600 block of Eureka Avenue that a person was assaulted. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Woman Cited For Allegedly Trespassing
• At 10:41 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Dewain L. Rosenburg, 54, of Chehalis, in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence. Jennifer F. Brazil, 50, of Centralia, was cited and released on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Possession of Controlled Substance
• At 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Chase A. Deguise, 23, of Rochester, and Ahnnemaque D. Day, 24, of Vancouver, in the 3500 block of Fords Prairie Avenue and booked them into the Lewis County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Medical Provider
• At 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Brady A. Schoenemann, 26, of Centralia, in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault after allegedly assaulting a medical provider.
Residential Burglary Reported
• At 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 200 block of North Diamond Street of a residential burglary. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Violation of No Contact Order
• At 1:44 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Andres F. Santiago, 25, of Centralia, in the 100 block of Pioneer Way and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating a no contact order.
Chehalis Police Department
Indecent Exposure
• At 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 10 block of South Market Boulevard that a woman was approached by a man who began to masturbate on the side of the street
Vehicle Prowl Reported
• At 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue of a vehicle prowl. As of Thursday, an investigation was ongoing.
Transient Man Reportedly Refuses to Leave Property
• At 1:57 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue that a transient man refused to leave someone else’s property.
Person Reports Landscaping Company Stole Money, Left Job Unfinished
• At 9:58 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 600 block of Southwest 16th Street that a person paid a company $3,600 to do “outside work” and after they handed over the check the company could not be reached and it shuttered its Facebook page and website.
Thefts
• At 12:32 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Brent L. Fryback, 50, of Napavine, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 2:44 p.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Charlotte E. Watteyne, 18, of Winlock, in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft.
Hit and Run Reported
• At 1:03 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report at the intersection of Northeast Washington Avenue and Northeast Boistfort Street of a hit and run. As of Friday, an investigation was ongoing.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Criminal Trespassing, Theft
• At 4:41 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Michael P. Rouse, 26, of Chehalis, in the 1100 block of South Market Boulevard and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 155 inmates, including 139 in the general population and 16 in the work ethic and restitution center. Of the 139 inmates in the general population, 109 are male and 0 are female and of the 16 in WERC, all 16 were male.
Corrections
In the article titled “Local Boys & Girls Club Receives Grant From State to Continue Providing Full-Time Childcare,” printed in Thursday’s edition of The Chronicle. The price of childcare was misstated. It costs $300 a month at the Boys and Girls Club of Lewis County for full-time childcare.
•••
