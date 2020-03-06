Centralia Police Department
Camera Stolen
• At 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 1800 block of Ahlers Avenue that a Canon Rebel digital camera was stolen from a residence.
Shoes Taken
• At 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 1300 block of Lum Road that shoes were stolen from a business.
Flowers Reported Stolen From Residence
• At 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 200 block of South Gold Street that flowers were stolen from a residence.
Portland Man Arrested on Unlawful Imprisonment Charge
• At 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Shauncey L. Butcher, 48, of Portland, and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence.
Olympia Man Cited on Suspended License Charge
• At 9:49 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested and released Aaron. W. Ermey, 26, of Olympia, at the 900 block of Old Airport Way on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Chehalis Police Department
Rape of a Child Reported
• At 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman reported to the police from the 1300 block of Northwest River Street that a child had allegedly been raped several times since 2018.
Cash, Medicine Reported Stolen From Car
• At 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Street that medicine and cash were stolen out of a car.
Woman Cited for Allegedly Theft of Wall Heaters
• At 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday, police cited and released Linda L. Knowles, 47, of Buckley, at the 1700 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue on suspicion of third-degree theft for allegedly stealing wall heaters.
Stolen Shirt
At 2:38 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report from the 2100 block of North National Avenue that a man and a woman stole a shirt from a store.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 6:38 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 1500 block of Northwest State Avenue of a vehicle prowl. An investigation is ongoing.
Man Accused of Being Intoxicated, Yelling at People
• At 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 500 block of Northwest Front Street that a man who allegedly appeared intoxicated was yelling at people at a bus stop.
Student Allegedly Hit Window With a Steel Pipe
• At 12:59 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report from the 2000 block of Southwest Salsbury Avenue that a student had allegedly riped a steel pipe off the wall and used it to crack a window.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 1:19 a.m. on Friday, police received a report from the 1200 block of Southwest Pacific Avenue that a person was allegedly sexually assaulted two weeks ago.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Woman Accused of Assaulting Boyfriend
At 3:18 a.m. on Thursday, deputies arrested Dawnita K. Ortivez, 32, of Rochester at the 500 block of 7th Street in Vader and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while they were in a car.
Lewis County Jail Stats
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had 174 inmates in its total system population, including 147 in general population and 27 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 147 in general population, 106 were male and 41 were female and of the 27 in WERC, 25 were male and two were female.
By The Chronicle Staff
