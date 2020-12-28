Chehalis Police Department
Hit and Run
• A hit and run was reported at 7:35 a.m. on Dec. 24 in the 500 block of Northwest Pacific Avenue. Lewis County PUD coned off the area after reporting a natural gas line was hit.
• At 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 24, a hit and run was reported near the intersection of Northwest Cascade Avenue and Northwest Center Street. The caller came outside for a lunch break and noticed a vehicle had been struck.
Crashes
• A crash occurred at about 9:05 a.m. Dec. 24 at the intersection of Northwest State Avenue and Northwest Chamber of Commerce Way. Both parties remained at the scene.
Having a Beer
• Caller reported seeing a woman drinking beer while in a vehicle in the 500 block of West Main Street at about noon on Dec. 24. .
Disorderly Conduct
• A caller in the 700 block of South Market Boulevard reported a disorderly customer at about 2 p.m. Dec. 24. The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was reportedly refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave the establishment.
Identity Questions
• An employee of a business in the 200 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue reported at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 24 that a customer provided an ID and credit card but that the person looked nothing like the picture on the card.
Shoplifting
• A man appearing to be in his 30s and wearing a black sweatshirt, black running pants and a white and blue hat reportedly shoplifted items from a business in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue, according to a report at about 1 a.m. Dec. 27.
• A woman who was eight months pregnant was arrested after attempting to steal cosmetics, toys and a purse at about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
A House of Cardboard
• At about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, a caller in the 700 block of Northwest Liberty Plaza reported that a man was digging through trash and attempting to make a house out of cardboard.
Vehicle Prowl
• A possible vehicle prowl was reported at 2 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street after a man was seeing getting out of a Honda and looking in the windows of parked vehicles.
Assault
• A man was arrested in the 200 block of Southwest Second Street on Dec. 25 after allegedly hitting someone in the face at about 8:25 a.m.
• A man and woman were reportedly fighting in the middle of a street at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 26, according to a caller in the 300 block of Northwest State Avenue.
Threats Through the Phone
• A female in the 1800 block of Southwest Snively Avenue was receiving threatening phone messages, according to a report at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 25. The messages includes “go kill yourself” and “you don’t deserve to live.” The sender threatened to show up at the home. The calls were coming from a restricted number.
Theft of Medicine
• According to a report at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 2500 block of North National Avenue, medication was stolen. A woman said she went to the bathroom and when she returned, it was gone.
DUI Arrest
• A man was arrested for DUI after crashing his vehicle in the 900 block of Southwest St. Helens Avenue sometime around 11 p.m. Dec. 26. The man was not injured.
Suspicious Circumstances
• A caller in the 400 block of Northwest Quincy Place reported a suspicious person who was wandering the neighborhood at about 5 p.m. Dec. 27, knocking on doors and pretending to know the previous residents of homes.
• A homeless man was seen pulling on door handles and refusing to leave in the 2500 block of North National Avenue at about 6 p.m. Dec. 27.
Juvenile Problem
• A caller in the 100 block of Southwest Ninth Street said a 9-year-old boy was threatening to break windows and other items at about 7 p.m. Dec. 27.
Centralia Police Department
Golf Clubs Stolen
• Golf clubs were stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Woodland Avenue, according to a report at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 27.
Warrant Arrest
• William J. Coe, 40, of Centralia, was arrested and released with a new court date for an outstanding Centralia Municipal Court warrant after being contacted at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 27 at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Lum Road.
Object Thrown at Vehicle
• Julius B. Gomez, 30, of Arizona, was cited and released for throwing an object at a vehicle near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Belmont Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. Dec. 27.
Theft of Power
• Power was reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of South Gold Street, according to a report at 3 p.m. Dec. 27. This case is still under investigation.
Firearm Stolen From Vehicle
• A firearm was stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Lum Road, according to a report at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27. The case is under investigation.
Domestic Violence Arrest
• Paul L. Hess, 21, of Chehalis, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree assault, domestic violence. He was arrested in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue after the initial report of the assault at 8:26 p.m. Dec. 27.
Criminal Trespassing
• Jeffrey L. Connery, 33 of Shelton, was arrested and released for first-degree criminal trespassing after entering a motel room in the 1200 block of Alder Street unlawfully. The crime was reported at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 26
Vehicle Prowl
• A vehicle prowl was reported in the 1000 block of Scammon Creek Road at about 2:25 p.m. Dec. 26. “Numerous work related” items were stolen.
• Another vehicle prowl was reported at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 2000 block of Borst Avenue. That case remains under investigation.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 146 inmates, including 130 in the general population and 16 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 103 were men and 27 women. All WERC inmates were male.
