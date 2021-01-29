CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Firearm Stolen in Vehicle Prowl
• At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, a victim reported that a firearm had been stolen from their vehicle in the 3000 block of Borst Avenue.
Counterfeit $100 bill
• Just after 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 28, a suspect attempted to pass a fake $100 bill in the 1300 block of Lum Road.
Theft of clothes
• A report of stolen clothes was made just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 1300 block of Lum Road.
DUI
• Nhial C. Diing, 37, of Centralia, was arrested just after 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue for driving under the influence and for driving on a suspended drivers license.
CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Domestic violence
• Just after 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 27, a caller in the 100 block of Southwest McFadden Avenue reported that Michael J. Bartlett, 47, of Chehalis, threw her to the ground, causing a head injury. Bartlett was arrested and booked in the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
Crash
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the 1300 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 180 inmates, including 157 in the general population and 23 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 127 were men and 30 were women. All WERC inmates were male.