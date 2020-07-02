Centralia Police Department
Explicit Photos Of Underage Woman Reportedly Distributed Via Social Media
• At 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 500 block of Madison Street that explicit photos of an underage woman were allegedly being distributed through social media. An investigation is ongoing.
Violation of Court Ordered Safe and Sober Program
• At 3:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Samantha N. Kirsch, 28, of Centralia, in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of violating provisions of the safe and sober program.
Sexual Assault Reported
• At 1:41 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report in the 400 block of West Main Street that a woman was sexually assaulted. An investigation is ongoing.
Chehalis Police Department
Person Reportedly Seen In Vacant Home
• At 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1900 block of Southwest Snively Avenue that the neighbors of a vacant house witnessed a person roaming around the inside and the owner verified that no one should be in the home.
Woman Reportedly Breaks Down Her Own Door
• At 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street that a woman was yelling and broke down her own door.
Assault
• At 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Aaron K. Shelton, 44, of Chehalis, in the 300 block of Southeast Carlesta Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault after he allegedly grabbed someone by the throat.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office
Everett Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault
• At about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Lawrence D. Eddy, 39, of Everett, in the 1200 block of Cline Road in Randle and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted a person he has a domestic relationship with.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Thursday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 154 inmates, including 128 in the general population, 25 in the work ethic and restitution center and one on work release. Of the 128 in the general population, 106 were male and 22 were female and of the 25 in WERC, 24 were male and one was female.
