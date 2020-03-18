Centralia Police Department
Child Molestation Reported
• At 11:18 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 200 block of W. Oakview Avenue of a possible sexual assault against a juvenile. An investigation is ongoing.
Thefts
• At 5:19 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1400 block of South Gold Street of a possible theft of a TV and a sound system from a business.
• At 5:39 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1300 block of Lum Road of a theft of retail items.
• At 11:53 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1200 block of Johnson Road of a theft of a vehicle and other items from a residence while the owner was away. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
• At 6:43 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1200 block of Royal Avenue that cell phones, cash and documents were stolen in a burglary.
Possession of Meth
• At 9:06 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Dominic L. Combs, 32, of Centralia at the 1000 block of West Main Street and booked him into Lewis County jail on an outstanding warrant and allegedly being in possession of meth.
• At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Jesse G Bailey, 37, of Centralia, at milepost 81 of Interstate 5 Northbound and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of meth with the intent to deliver.
DUI
• At 11:34 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Cheryl L. Minor, 52, of Spanaway, at the intersection of West 1st and F streets and booked her into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Transient Man Accused of Stealing From Charity
• At 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested and released Casey J. Darling, 27, a transient, on suspicion of stealing from a charity that was providing him services.
Teenagers Allegedly Shoplift While in Possession of Drugs, Firearm
• At 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Austin R. Qualls, 19, of Longview and a 17-year-old male at the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and were booked into Lewis County Jail and Lewis County Juvenile Detention Center respectively on suspicion of shoplifting at a store and in a subsequent search police reportedly found Qualls to be in possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and the juvenile with marijuana and pills with the intent to deliver while armed with a pistol.
Theft, Possession of Meth
• At 6:04 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Thyler T. Camby, 19, of Port Angeles, at the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into Lewis County Jail on suspicion of stealing food from a business and in a subsequent search police allegedly found Camby to be in possession of meth.
Violation of Protection Order
• At 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, police issued a summons to a Centralia man on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Chehalis Police Department
Assault
• At 7:39 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue of an assault. An investigation is ongoing.
Possible Theft of a Firearm
• At 8:03 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from a man at the 300 block of West Main Street that his gun was either lost or stolen.
Criminal Trespass
• At 1:19 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1700 block of North National Avenue of a criminal trespassing. An investigation is ongoing.
Woman Allegedly Harassing Man with Phone Calls
• At 4:39 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 100 block of Southwest 5th Street that a man alleged he is being harassed with phone calls by a woman he claims to have a protection order.
Theft
• At 9:33 p.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 1500 block of Market Boulevard of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
• At 4:49 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue of a theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Emailer Threatens to Infect Court System With COVID-19 Over Ticket
• At 8:19 a.m. on Monday, police received a report from the 300 block of West Main Street that an emailer, who claimed to have tested positive for COVID-19, threatened to infect the entire court system with the disease if his ticket wasn’t dropped.
Hit and Run
• At 1:57 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 300 block of West Main Street that a woman’s car had been hit the day before.
Neighbor Allegedly Makes Death Threats Over Parking Incident
• At 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 10 block of Northeast Washington Avenue that a person’s neighbor was allegedly making death threats over a parking incident.
Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Steals Woman’s Car, Phone
• At 3:29 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report from the 200 block of Northwest Chehalis Avenue that a woman’s car and phone were allegedly stolen by her ex-boyfriend.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail has a total system population of 164 inmates, including 138 in the general population and 26 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 138 in the general population, 102 are male and 36 are female and of the 26 in WERC, 23 are male and three are female.
