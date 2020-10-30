Centralia Police Department
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
• At 8:48 a.m. on Wednesday, a stolen vehicle was recovered in the 900 block of Old Airport Way in Centralia.
Lynnwood Man Cited for Theft, Reckless Endangerment
• At 10:29 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and cited Anthony X. Bruno, 31, of Lynnwood, on suspicion of theft and reckless endangerment. According to police, Bruno was accused of stealing grocery items, then almost hitting someone with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Vehicle Key Stolen
• At 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle key was reported stolen in the 200 block of Tilley Avenue.
Merchandise Stolen
• At 4:04 p.m. on Wednesday, merchandise was reported stolen from a business in the 2000 block of Haviland Street.
Onalaska Man Accused of Unlawful Imprisonment
• At 5:28 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the intersection of Reynolds and Lum roads and arrested Pete F. DeYoung II, 28, of Onalaska, on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.
Fife Man Arrested on Suspicion of Violating Order
• At 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 300 block of East Oakview Avenue and arrested Isaiah N. Carillo, 21, of Fife, on suspicion of violating a court order.
Phone Reported Stolen
• At 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, a phone was reported stolen in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue.
Shoes Stolen
• At 7:01 p.m. on Thursday, shoes were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Lum Road.
• At 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, shoes were reported stolen from the 2000 block of Haviland Street.
Tacoma Man Arrested on Drug Charge
• At 12:52 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the 2400 block of Haviland Street and arrested Jonathan Withrow, 31, of Tacoma, on suspicion of methamphetamine and an outstanding arrest warrant.
Chehalis Police Department
Thefts
• At 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shoplifter in the 1700 block Northwest Louisiana Avenue and arrested Tom A. Reeves, 49, of Centralia, on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shoplifter in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue and cited Carlos D. Guerra, 67, of Centralia, on suspicion of third-degree theft.
• At 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue. No arrest was reported.
Scam Reported
• At 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, a Social Security-related scam was reported in the 1500 block of North National Avenue.
Counterfeiting
• At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of counterfeit cash from the 1900 block of South Market Boulevard.
Driver of Muscle Car Reportedly Yells Obscenities
• At 11:48 a.m. on Thursday, a person at the intersection of Gertrude Street and Pennsylvania Avenue reported that a person was driving a gray muscle car, possibly from the 1960s or 1970s, speeding, circling the block, and yelling obscenities. The man reportedly yelled “queer” and threatened to shoot the reporting person. No arrest was made.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 151 inmates, including 137 in general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 104 were male and 33 were female and of WERC inmates, all 14 were male.
