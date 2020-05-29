Centralia Police Department
Attempted Burglary Reported
• At 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a report in the 1700 block of Kresky Avenue that someone attempted to break into a business overnight. No entry was gained but damage was done to the door and door frame. An investigation is ongoing.
Violation of Probation
• At 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Robin D. Ronnell, 58, of Centralia in the 100 block of West Maple Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a safe and sober probation violation.
Protection Order Violation
• At 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Joshua L. Jensen, 31, of Centralia in the 500 block of Hillkress Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a domestic violence protection order violation.
• At 7:09 p.m. on Thursday, police arrested Joshua L. Jensen, 31, of Centralia at the intersection of West Hanson Street and North Pearl Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of a domestic violence protection order violation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
• At 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrested Daniel J. Beckwith, 42, of Centralia in the 1000 block of Eckerson Road and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and an outstanding warrant.
• At 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, police arrested Ashley D. Lewis, 36, of Des Moines in the 8100 block of Interstate 5 Southbound near milepost 81 and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and heroin.
Domestic Violence
• At 3:09 a.m. on Thursday, police cited and released Juliet N. Kubert, 22, of Chehalis in the 200 block of North Rock Street on suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence.
DUI
• At 12:41 a.m. on Friday, police arrested Nicholas J. Vogel, 23, of Centralia at the intersection of North Rock Street and West Magnolia Street and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Chehalis Police Department
Hacked Facebook Account Reported, Hacker Allegedly Sent Inappropriate Messages
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Friday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 114 inmates, including 100 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 100 in the general population, 81 were male and 19 were female and of the 14 in WERC, 11 were male and three were female.
