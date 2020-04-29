Centralia Police Department
Possession of Meth
• At 3:42 p.m. on Monday, police arrested Jonathan C. Siler, 25, of Centralia in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and for an outstanding warrant.
• At 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Ramon G. Simpson III, 25, of Centralia in the 700 block of Euclid Way and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of possession of meth and for an outstanding warrant.
Theft
• At 4:26 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue of a theft from a grocery store.
• At 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested three juveniles in the 700 block of North Pearl Street and released them to their parents after they allegedly stole an electric scooter.
Vehicle Prowl
• At 12:14 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of East Hanson Street that tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Chehalis Police Department
Vehicle Prowl
• At 8:41 a.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 200 block of Northeast Hillside Drive that a person’s car had been prowled.
Violation of Restraining Order
• At 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrested Aaron K. Shelton, 44, of Chehalis in the 200 block of Southeast Carlesta Avenue on suspicion of violating the terms of a no contact order.
Criminal Trespassing
• At 7:48 p.m. on Monday, police received a report in the 300 block of Southwest James Street from a man who allegedly witnessed a group of people break into a vacant house. The reporting party told police his friend is fixing up the house and was out of town when the people allegedly broke in.
• At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 100 block of Southwest 11th Street that a man broke into a residence through a window and then walked out of the house.
Dog Allegedly Left in Vehicle
• At 5:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue from a woman who allegedly saw a dog panting in a locked car with the windows rolled up and thought it was too warm for the dog to be left in the car.
Lewis County Jail Statistics
As of Wednesday, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 101 inmates, including 87 in the general population and 14 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of the 87 in the general population, 71 were male and 16 are female and of the 14 in WERC, 12 were male and two were female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.