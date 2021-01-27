CHEHALIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
Malicious Mischief
• At 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 25, a caller in the 1800 block of North National Avenue reported that someone had busted out windows at a construction site overnight.
Defecation on Building
• Just after 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 25, a caller in the 2500 block of North National Avenue reported that someone had just defecated at the back of their building.
Protection Order Violation
• A man was arrested in the 300 block of Southwest Third Street just after 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 25 for violating a protection order.
Assault
• A fourth-degree assault was reported in the 200 block of Southwest 10th Street at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Jan. 25. The incident is under investigation.
• David L. Erickson, 37, Longview, was arrested just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Avenue for fourth-degree assault.
Robbery
• Just after 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 26, Bailey R. Gallardo, 22, Chehalis, was arrested for a second-degree robbery in the 100 block of Interstate Avenue. The caller reported that he “looked like he was going to pull a gun.”
Theft
• At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 26, a caller in the 1400 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue reported that a catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle and stolen sometime in the last week.
• Kelly J. Swails, 33, Lakewood, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 26 for shoplifting in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Disorderly Conduct
• Just before 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 25, Michael E. Vanier, 57, of Centralia, was arrested for disorderly conduct at the intersection of West Reynolds Avenue and Johnson Road and released with a criminal citation.
Theft
• Theft of mail was reported at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 25 in the 500 block of South Oak Street.
• Theft of medication was reported just before noon on Jan. 25 in the 600 block of Yew Street.
• Groceries were reported stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 25. The incident is under investigation.
Order Violation
• At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 26, Cameron S. Gromacki, 23, of Centralia, was arrested in the 500 block of West Chestnut Street and booked into the Lewis County Jail for violation of a no-contact order.
Crashes
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1500 block of Johnson Road.
• Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 26, Randall C. King, 42, of Rochester, was arrested and issued a criminal citation for a hit-and-run in the 2300 block of Sirkka Avenue and for driving with a revoked driver’s license.
LEWIS COUNTY JAIL STATISTICS
As of Monday morning, the Lewis County Jail had a total system population of 172 inmates, including 154 in the general population and 18 in the Work Ethic and Restitution Center. Of general population inmates, 132 were men and 22 were women. All WERC inmates were male.