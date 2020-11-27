Centralia Police Department
Wallet Stolen
• At 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday, a wallet was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Logan Street in Centralia.
Debit Card Taken, Used Fraudulently
• At 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, a debit card was reported stolen from the 800 block of Ham Hill Road. The victim reported the card had been used fraudulently throughout Centralia. The case is under investigation.
Fishing Equipment Stolen
• At 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday, fishing equipment was reported stolen from the 400 block of Courtland Street in Centralia.
Clothing Reported Stolen
• At 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, clothing was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Lum Road in Centralia.
Graffiti
• At 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday, graffiti was reported on a building in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.
Vehicle Hits Bicyclist
• At 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle reportedly hit a bicyclist in the 1300 block of South Gold Street.
Toledo Man Booked on Obstruction Charge, Warrant
• At 10:29 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 300 block of Lowe Street and arrested Michael Rowland, 37, of Toledo, on suspicion of obstructing police and an outstanding municipal court warrant.
Aberdeen Man Arrested on Suspicion of Damaging Property
• At 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 900 block of South Scheuber Road and arrested Michael L. Hensley, 40, of Aberdeen, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief for allegedly damaging property.
Tarp, Tie-Down Straps Stolen
• At 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, a tarp and tie-down straps were reported stolen in the 1200 block of Alder Street.
Tires Slashed
• At 10:33 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report that tires were slashed in the 1400 block of Harrison Avenue.
Fake $100 Bill Reported
• At 3:09 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a person using a fake $100 bill at a business in the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue.
Fraudulent Activity on Bank Account
• At 3:14 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of fraudulent activity on a bank account from the 900 block of E Street.
Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Trespassing at Business, Threatening Staff
• At 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue and arrested Michael A. Kauer, 48, of Centralia on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He allegedly entered a business he was barred from entering and threatened staff.
Teen Arrested on DUI Charge
• At 10:46 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 700 block of Harrison Avenue and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Chehalis Police Department
Scams Reported
• At 9:46 a.m. on Monday, a scam was reported in the 1500 block of North National Avenue. The victim reportedly gave some personal information to the scammer.
• At 10:14 a.m. on Monday, a scam was reported from the 10 block of Southwest Second Street. A person reported their mother kept getting phone calls saying her Social Security payments had been canceled.
Hit and Run
• At 12:19 p.m. on Monday, a hit and run was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
Vehicle Prowls
• At 4:36 p.m. on Monday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 200 block of Southeast Winchester Hill Drive.
• At 8:39 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 10 block of Northeast Washington Avenue. A vehicle was broken into overnight.
• At 7:38 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle prowl was reported in the 10 block of Southeast Washington Avenue. The victim reported he has video surveillance footage of a suspect leaving with a bag of items.
Box Truck Graffitied
• At 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, graffiti was reported on a box truck in the 1100 block of North National Avenue.
Malicious Mischief to Vehicle Reported
• At 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of damage to a vehicle in the 1500 block of North National Avenue. A person reported someone tried to siphon gas out of a vehicle, and cut the vehicle’s fuel hose overnight.
Thefts
• At 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
• At 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
